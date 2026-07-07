Missionary: MAtthew Marshall

Matthew Marshall

Elder Matthew Marshall has accepted a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Antofagasta, Chile Mission speaking Spanish. Matthew will be speaking this Sunday, July 12, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. with his brother who just returned home from his mission. It will held at the Hinckley Chapel, 1505 W Hinckley, Logandale NV.



He will begin the home MTC on July 22.



Matthew is the son of Jenn and Jared Marshall of the Bowman Ward, Logandale East Stake.