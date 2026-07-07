Missionary: Parker Jensen

Parker Jensen

Elder Parker Jensen has accepted a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will serve in the Denver, Colorado North Mission, Spanish speaking.

His farewell talk will be this Sunday, July 12, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bunkerville Chapel, 355 West Virgin Street, Bunkerville, NV.

His Home MTC will start July 22, then he’ll attend the Provo, Utah Missionary Training Center August 5. He will arrive in Denver September 1.

Parker is the son of Whitney and Josiah Jensen of the Willows Ward, Mesquite West Stake.