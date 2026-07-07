Obituary: Carson Traasdahl

It is with profound sadness that the family of Carson Kurt Traasdahl announces his passing, he left this world June 28, 2026, at the age of 24. Born February 15, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Carson was a beacon of light to his family, friends, and community. His life, though far too short, was rich with adventure, service, and love.

From an early age, Carson exhibited a passion for the great outdoors, finding peace and joy in the splendor of nature. He was an avid enthusiast of fishing, hunting, and camping, pursuits that allowed him to forge deep connections with the world around him. His adventurous spirit led him to explore the far reaches of the globe, with travels to Norway, Germany, Belgium, Greece, Crete, and South Korea. These experiences enriched his life and broadened his perspective, leaving an indelible mark on those he met along the way.

Carson’s dedication to service was exemplified through his honorable commitment to the United States Army. He served with distinction, earning his Rangers Tab, Expert Infantry Badge, and Airborne qualifications. His courage and dedication were evident to all who served alongside him, and his military service was a testament to his character and integrity.

Upon returning from military service, Carson continued to demonstrate his commitment to protecting and serving others by working as a Wild-land Fire Fighter with the Bureau of Land Management. His bravery and selflessness in the face of danger were a source of inspiration to his colleagues and a comfort to those he helped protect.

Carson was the cherished son of Kurt and Kami Traasdahl; and a beloved brother to Garrett, Chace, and Kylie. He was adored by his grandmother Nanette Keiser and was preceded in death by his grandparents Michael and Carolyn Traasdahl; his grandfather Dorian Keiser; and his uncles Dee and Dane Keiser. Carson’s life was also graced by the love and support of countless friends who will miss him dearly.

A celebration of Carson’s life will be held July 25, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at The Old Logandale School (OLSHACS), 3011 N Moana Valley Blvd, Logandale, Nevada.

Friends and family are invited to gather to honor the memory of a remarkable young man whose life touched so many.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.