Kids Attend 4H Robotics Day Camp

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

With all the math equations and computer programming terms flying back and forth in the room, anyone entering the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension classrooms last week may have thought they were in a NASA twilight zone. In reality, however, the rooms were full of budding young robotics engineers learning technological skills that may well be part of their daily lives in the not-so-distant future.

The Robotics Day Camp was sponsored and run by UNCE and was free to kids ages 9 to 14. The camp was open to all kids. Being a member of 4-H was not a prerequisite. But space was limited due to a limited number of computers and robots to work with.

The first session filled up so fast that UNCE added a second session to accommodate as many as they could. Each day, two levels of classes were offered, both taught by extension specialists from Las Vegas. A less advanced group, taught by Karen Best, Program Officer, used Ozobots and Lego WeDo kits to learn programming skills. A second, more advanced group, taught by Jay Clyde, Community-Based Instructor, worked with Lego EV3 robots.

The less-advanced group had a great time with their Ozobot and WeDo kits. Ozobots use color-based programming and kids learned introductory programming skills while designing creative mazes and paths for their Ozobots to travel. They even had a design competition for creative Ozobot programs, which was won by future computer scientists Michelle Sheely, Jimmy Thompson, 10, Kasen Evans, 10, and Jeremiah Mortensen, 13.

Many kids thought the Ozobots were the highlight of the day. Jeremiah Mortensen, 13, said, “My favorite part of the day was using the Ozobots because I could understand them better and it was really cool how they could follow colors. I had a great time.”

Other kids liked the afternoon portion of the day that concentrated on using Lego WeDo kits. Lego WeDo kits combine the fun of Lego building with computer-based robotic control and programming.

Jimmy Thompson, 10, said, “I like building things and I thought it was really neat how you could plug them into your computer and control their movements from there. I learned I love programming and really want to do more activities like this.”

Ozobot and WeDo instructor Karen Best was pleased with how quickly the kids caught on and the positive atmosphere in the class. “I always like seeing kids have a successful 1st experience working with robots,” she said. “Beginning robots like the Ozobots and WeDos give them a successful experience.”

While all this fun was happening, across the parking lot the more experienced kids were a little more tense while learning to program and use Lego EV3 robots. A step up from the WeDo robots, these robots are much more complicated and require the use of math, calculation, and sometimes a lot of trial and error to get a successful outcome.

Most of these kids, however, were up to the task and were able to program their robots to successfully complete a series of space missions that included launching Lego rockets, rescuing astronaut minifigures, deploying satellites, collecting rock samples, and launching a Mars rover.

AJ Paice, 11, was an EV3 programmer who had a great time at the camp. “I think building and programming robots is more interesting than just playing Legos,” Paice said.

Ronnie Bullock, 14, who also tried his hand at EV3’s said, “I had a great time building the robot, but I learned that coding and programming something like this is more complicated than you think. I learned a lot, though, and I’m glad I came.”

Clyde, who taught the class, was impressed with the above-average level of the class. “These kids were great and its been a good day,” he said. “Robotics is really important because it teaches science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills, which are going to play a critical role in our future. These kids were so smart and great to work with.”

Local 4-H Program Coordinator Lacey Sproul was on hand to facilitate the camp and make sure everyone had a great time. “I love programs like this,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to learn life skills in a fun setting. We hope to be able to offer more programs like this one.”

Sproul emphasized that the 4H program relies on community volunteers to have successful programs. She said that the local organization really needs adults willing to host 4-H clubs and mentor local kids.

“We ask everyone to please consider volunteering,” she said.

For more information on UNCE community programs or to get more information about volunteering with 4-H, contact UNCE at 702-397-2604.