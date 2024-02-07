- Vay Mickelson’s last runOn Saturday morning, Jan. 24, a procession of fire engines and emergency vehicles moved through Mesquite into Bunkerville — lights flashing as Mercy Air flew overhead in tribute. The scene quietly drew the community together, marking a final honor for Vay Mickelson — a firefighter whose decades of professional and volunteer service left a lasting… Read more: Vay Mickelson’s last run
- Family Services introduces foster careClark County Family Services hosted a foster care information session on Jan. 22 to give the valley a chance to experience what foster care is all about. “The goal of tonight was to do a presentation to the community for those individuals who are interested in becoming a licensed foster parent,” senior Family Services specialist… Read more: Family Services introduces foster care
- 7th School Closet Drive beginsThe 7th Annual School Closet Drive for Moapa Valley area schools began on Jan. 19, hoping for bigger success than in previous years. “We will take whatever we get, and the more the better, as the items help local students,” Mack Lyon middle school counselor and social worker Erika Whitmore said. She said they are… Read more: 7th School Closet Drive begins
- CasaBlanca hosts 2026 Hot Air Balloon FestivalIt was a brisk 31 degrees on a beautiful Sunday morning when multicolored balloons filled the air above Mesquite, capping off the 14th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival last weekend. The three-day event, sponsored by Mesquite Gaming and the Mesquite Resorts Association, is held on the fourth weekend in January every year. The festival starts… Read more: CasaBlanca hosts 2026 Hot Air Balloon Festival
- Lost City Museum to host Archaeology Day this weekendThe Lost City Museum will help patrons “dig” their passions in history this weekend by hosting its annual Archaeology Day. The day dedicated to the field of archaeology will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31, with mock digs, professional field specialists and lots of workshops for this family-friendly event, good for all ages. The event… Read more: Lost City Museum to host Archaeology Day this weekend
- Veterans Affairs Mobile Medical Unit becomes realityThe first visit from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mobile Medical Unit became a reality in Mesquite on Thursday, Jan. 15. The unit was in front of the Veterans Center and brought local veterans face-to-face with a medical provider without having to travel to Las Vegas or St George. Dr. Leanne Jones, a 14-year… Read more: Veterans Affairs Mobile Medical Unit becomes reality
- Police warn parents to educate kids about prank legalitiesThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at the Overton Substation is warning parents to educate their kids about the legality of pranks such as social media fads. Moapa Valley residents have been speaking out on social media about safety concerns regarding a couple of recent incidents involving teenagers. LVMPD Sergeant Keegan Doty said the incidents… Read more: Police warn parents to educate kids about prank legalities
Sports & Rec
VV girls continue to crush opponents
The Virgin Valley High School Lady Bulldogs basketball team continued to run ramshod over Southern 3A teams this past week. The Bulldogs went 3-1 for the week, crushing Amplus Academy 76-11, Coral Academy 80-37 and Pahrump Valley 66-30, while losing to 5A Shadow Ridge, 61-55. There aren’t any Southern League 3A teams who can handle…
MVHS boys wrestling team goes 5-0 in regional duals
The Moapa Valley High School boys wrestling team defeated all five Southern 3A teams in duals on Saturday, Jan. 24. “We beat Pahrump, which was a bit of a surprise,” said MVHS head coach Ryan Anderson. “They have a good team this year.” Stetson Houston, Caleb Anderson, Tred Cameron, Ryker Katich, Jayden Staley and Steele…
Pirate boys outscore Cristo Rey by 80
Five Pirates scored in double figures as the Moapa Valley High School boys basketball team pummeled the Cristo Rey St. Viator Royals, 93-13, in Overton on Wednesday, Jan. 21. Senior Jaxson Bunker led the Pirates with 18 points, and Junior Jack Wheeler added 14 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Also scoring in double…
Virgin Valley improves to 4-0 in Sky League
Davie Slack threw four touchdown passes, and the Virgin Valley defense recorded nine quarterback sacks as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Mater Academy East, Las Vegas, 25-6, Friday night, Jan. 23, in a battle of first-place teams at Evan Wilson Stadium. The win moved Virgin Valley to 4-0 in the 4A Sky League standings and 10-3…
Bulldog boys win 3, go 9-1 in 3A
The Virgin Valley High School boys basketball team continued to hold its position in Southern 3A play after defeating GV Christian, Coral Academy and Pahrump Valley this past week to increase their 3A record to 9-1. Their only loss came at the hands of league leader The Meadows School earlier in the month. The Dawgs…
Community
Obituaries
Obituary: Jodi Diane Swanson
Jodi Diane Swanson, age 60, died Sunday, January 11, 2026, at her home in Logandale, Nevada. She fought a valiant…
Obituary: Kathleen Marie Perkins
Kathleen Marie “Kathy” Perkins, age 71, passed away peacefully January 13, 2026 at her home in Alamo, Nevada. She was…
Valley Life
MLK Day of Service held at Robbins Nest
A community cleanup hosted by the JustServe organization was held Jan. 19. More than 80 community members assisted with clean-up efforts at Overton Senior Housing and Robbins Nest. Starting around…
Update on Travel Nevada tourism grant
Travel Nevada, the state’s tourism commission, has awarded Mesquite a share of a $1 million grant through its 3D Project (Destination, Development and Design). This two-year grant is designed to…
Fixxology reopens under new ownership
A local favorite, food and beverage business Fixxology, located at 325 N. Sandhill Blvd., has changed owners and celebrated its new ownership with a Chamber of Commerce-hosted ribbon cutting on…
Announcements
Missionary: Tyra Ludvigson
Sister Tyra Ludvigson returned home on Wed. DEC 17th after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of…
Missionary: Jacob Villezcas
Elder Jacob Villezcas has accepted a call to serve in the Indianapolis Indiana mission for The Church of Jesus Christ…
Opinion
Joe Machi sells out the CasaBlanca ballroom
Joe Machi headlined a comedy show Saturday night at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino. He is best known for his frequent appearances on the late-night show “Gutfeld!”, or as Machi referred…
The Vocal Veteran – Nevada: Honor our veterans with a museum
By CHUCK N. BAKER I have been attempting to get both government and private business to help me develop a veterans museum. Almost everyone I approach agrees that such a museum…
Is this a good year for tax-loss harvesting?
Thanks to market swings, evolving tax laws and new technology, it may be a good year to consider tax-loss harvesting – a strategy that can help reduce taxes and improve long-term…
Start the new year with peace of mind
By Ron Bird Financial Concepts A new year always brings a sense of possibility. We promise ourselves we’ll get organized, simplify our lives, and take better control of our finances. Yet…