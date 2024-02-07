More News

VV girls continue to crush opponents

The Virgin Valley High School Lady Bulldogs basketball team continued to run ramshod over Southern 3A teams this past week. The Bulldogs went 3-1 for the week, crushing Amplus Academy 76-11, Coral Academy 80-37 and Pahrump Valley 66-30, while losing to 5A Shadow Ridge, 61-55. There aren’t any Southern League 3A teams who can handle…

MVHS boys wrestling team goes 5-0 in regional duals

The Moapa Valley High School boys wrestling team defeated all five Southern 3A teams in duals on Saturday, Jan. 24. “We beat Pahrump, which was a bit of a surprise,” said MVHS head coach Ryan Anderson. “They have a good team this year.” Stetson Houston, Caleb Anderson, Tred Cameron, Ryker Katich, Jayden Staley and Steele…

Pirate boys outscore Cristo Rey by 80

Five Pirates scored in double figures as the Moapa Valley High School boys basketball team pummeled the Cristo Rey St. Viator Royals, 93-13, in Overton on Wednesday, Jan. 21. Senior Jaxson Bunker led the Pirates with 18 points, and Junior Jack Wheeler added 14 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Also scoring in double…

Virgin Valley improves to 4-0 in Sky League

Davie Slack threw four touchdown passes, and the Virgin Valley defense recorded nine quarterback sacks as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Mater Academy East, Las Vegas, 25-6, Friday night, Jan. 23, in a battle of first-place teams at Evan Wilson Stadium. The win moved Virgin Valley to 4-0 in the 4A Sky League standings and 10-3…

Bulldog boys win 3, go 9-1 in 3A

The Virgin Valley High School boys basketball team continued to hold its position in Southern 3A play after defeating GV Christian, Coral Academy and Pahrump Valley this past week to increase their 3A record to 9-1. Their only loss came at the hands of league leader The Meadows School earlier in the month. The Dawgs…

Streets & Drainage Division Manager
City of Mesquite, NV ($62,500 – $100,000) Under general supervision of the Public Works Director, plans, develops, and supervises the overall function of the streets & drainage activities, including construction…
January 29, 2026
Read More...
Fleet Maintenance Division Manager
City of Mesquite, NV (Salary $62,500 – $100,000) Under general supervision of the Public Works Director, plans, develops, and supervises the overall function of the fleet maintenance activities, including repair,…
January 29, 2026
Read More...
Tool Box, Ultimate Snap-on setup:
Professional box loaded with complete sets for Rv, Auto and heavy-duty semi repair. Includes sockets, wrenches, electric diagnostics, and specialty tools. Turnkey solution for master techs. Please call 928-385-9684.
January 29, 2026
Read More...
Lady Pirates take down Meadows, Cristo; fall to Eagles
The Moapa Valley High School girls basketball team jumped out to a 25-10 halftime lead over The Meadows School Mustangs on Tuesday, Jan. 20, ultimately winning 45-24 in Las Vegas.…
January 27, 2026
Read More...
‘A Touch of Solitude’ lines walls of art gallery
The Virgin Valley Artist Association’s theme for the January 2026 monthly art competition, “A Touch of Solitude,” revealed the places each of the participating local artists yearn to be. These…
January 27, 2026
Read More...