LETTER: Unexpected And Greatly Appreciated

I am a little late in my submission but I would like to take a public moment and thank the Moapa Valley Water District for their help recently–well, about 6 weeks ago now.

What happened? I’m glad you asked.

My wife and I were out of the country and we received a voice mail from the water district about our water usage. It was much higher than normal and they wondered if there was a problem.

We called my mother and she, as well as my uncle, checked things out and then shut off the water main.

When we returned I did what diagnostics I could and then called the water district for advice. It was fairly certain that I had a leak in my main supply line to the house from the meter. But where? That would be the $24 question.

Over the next three days I had assistance from two different individuals attempting to help me locate my water leak. Since the water district’s “official” responsibility ends at the meter I was very surprised by the help I received in trying to locate the leak. Unfortunately their leak detection equipment is not the most technologically advanced available so there was some trial and error—meaning I still had to dig many holes to find the leak. However, the help received by the water district personnel was not expected and was greatly appreciated.

Many thanks go out to all those that helped, but especially to Lon who went way above and beyond to help me find the leak. Thanks again and may you all have a great 2017.

Kelly Olsen