OBITUARY: Helen Sheldon

Helen Sheldon

On February 5, 2017, Helen Sheldon departed this earth for her heavenly home. Born Mary Helen Wiebe on December 30, 1930 to German immigrants Bernhard and Katherine Wiebe, she spent her childhood in Shafter, CA. In 1944, the family moved to Ferndale, WA.

After high school Helen moved to California for nursing school, and met Bryan Sheldon on a blind date. They were married on October 9, 1954 in Blaine, WA. Bryan was in the Air Force so they moved 21 times in 23 years, including to Germany. Their last move in the military landed them in Las Vegas where they continued to raise their 4 children.

The family bought a boat and a cabin at Stewart’s Point on Lake Mead and spent many glorious weekends there. After Bryan retired, they made Stewart’s Point home base while traveling all over the U.S. Helen would say that “every place is beautiful, and everywhere there are good people”. She loved to spend time in nature, and find the perfect rock and take pictures of every flower. In 1999 they moved to Alamo, NV and made a whole new circle of friends. Bryan passed away in 2007 and in 2009 Helen suffered 2 strokes, leaving her paralyzed on the left side. Through it all she remained her positive self, always seeing the good in every situation. She moved to a new home at Sunrise of Henderson where she loved her caregivers and all the activities.

Helen had a way with people – she truly cared about everyone. She always said she was blessed to be born to Christian parents who loved each other, to live in the “good ol’ U.S. of A”, and to have had a wonderful husband and loving children and grandchildren. Every time she spoke she said, “I count my many blessings.” She was a light in the world, and her family’s world is darker now for the loss of her.

She is celebrated by her two surviving siblings, Ann Harms & Elizabeth (Dennis) Heidi; four children: Sheryl Holbrook, Sue (John) Regan, Bryan Steven (Christina), and Sheila (John) Thompson; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Helen is welcomed into heaven by her husband of 54 years, Bryan Charles, 7 of her siblings, her parents, and her son-in-love Jeff Holbrook.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 25, 2017 at noon at Lake Mead Christian Academy, North Campus, 655 Lake Mead Blvd, Henderson, NV. Memorials may be sent to donor’s choice.

Memories of Helen may be shared at helensheldonmemorial@gmail.com.