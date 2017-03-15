Moapa Valley Progress

MV Art Guild Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Moapa Valley Art Guild is accepting applications for its Art Scholarship awards. Students who are graduating from Moapa Valley High School this year, or who are MVHS alumni, and are majoring or minoring in Art may apply for the scholarships.

Applications for this year’s awards are due on March 31.

The Art Guild requires photographs of the applicants’ work to be submitted along with two letters of recommendation and scholastic transcript.

For more informaton, call Jackie at 702-379-9072.

