Getting An Inside View Of The Nevada State Legislature

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

Moapa Valley High School student Noe Lopez took a trip, on March 2, that he will remember for a long time. As Vice President of the local chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), Lopez got to travel to Carson City and see what exactly goes on in the State Capitol.

Lopez toured the Capitol building and met with assemblymen, visited the Supreme Court, and even met Governor Brian Sandoval.

“It was really awesome to experience,” said Lopez.

Lopez was the only student from Moapa Valley to go to Carson City. While there he met up with another group of JAG students from Las Vegas and he toured with them.

While he was touring and talking with the legislature, he got to speak with State Senator Pete Goicoechea about a program he started that involves sophomore students being more involved in legislature. Unfortunately for Lopez he is a junior and was a year too old.

“This opportunity to go to Carson City caught my attention and encouraged me to do stuff in the legislature when I grow up,” he said.

The JAG program was created by Governor Sandoval a few years ago to educate and promote jobs when students leave high school.

“To me it’s a great club,” Lopez said. “It helps prepare us further down the road in life and helps us find out what we are interested in after high school.”

The program helps guide students to a college that suits them; they also teach the students career skills like how to build a resume and cover letter.

At the end of the tour when the students were able to speak with Sandoval they had a question and answer session. Lopez asked the Governor how he would ensure the JAG program stayed strong after his term is over in 2 years. Lopez said that the Governor responded by saying he would push for the support of the JAG program to the next Governor and hope that everything goes well.

Lopez hopes to someday be a part of making a difference in the political world. “I love how up-pace it is, there are so many things you can actually do,” he said. “It would be cool if I could make a difference in the area that I grew up in.”