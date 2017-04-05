Television Program About JustServe.org To Air

JustServe.org, the website championed by a local committee seeking to build unity through community service, will be featured in a 30-minute documentary to air on BYUTV on April 9 beginning at 2:00 p.m.; and again on April 30 at 9:00 a.m.. The program can also be seen live online at byutv.org.

The documentary showcases the impact of service projects in various communities using the website portal that matches volunteers with service needs in their local area.

In Moapa Valley, local community members that volunteer on the JustServe committee- the driving force behind the ongoing smoke detector installation project, among others- seek to identify service opportunities and match them with willing volunteers looking to contribute their time and talents.

Registration on the site may be done at anytime. Participants can then look for current projects available at justserve.org simply by entering their zip code for projects close to home. The search radius can also be widened to encompass the entire Moapa Valley area.