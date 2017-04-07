OBITUARY: LaVon Selin

LaVon Selin

LaVon Selin, age 90, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at her home in Overton, Nevada. She was born April 13, 1926 in Holladay, Utah to John Boyes and Myrtle Gibby Wagstaff Taylor. On November 30, 1945 she married Willis Butterfield Selin in the Salt Lake Temple. He preceded her in death on November 15, 1989. On February 27, 1992 she married Clifford Edwin Selin in the Jordan River Temple. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2003.

LaVon grew up in Holladay and raised her family in Salt Lake City where she worked as a beautician. She was well known as the “Candy Lady”. She loved making dipped chocolates and baking for family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards and games and traveling. Always active in the LDS Church, she loved serving and visiting teaching. She will be remembered as an elect lady who was sweet and giving.

Survivors include four daughters: Kathryn Moore of West Valley City, UT, Lynette Gilchrist of W. Jordan, UT, Donna (Daniel) Ball of Sandy, UT and Cynthia Smith of Overton, NV; one step son and two step daughters: Lynn (Bobsy) Selin of Bountiful, UT, Marsha (Gary) Atkin of Salt Lake City, UT and Carla (Kerry) Summers of Orem, UT; 24 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Overton LDS 1st Ward Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will be Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 1 p.m. (MST) at the Holladay Memorial Park, 4900 S. Memory Lane, Salt Lake City, UT.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.