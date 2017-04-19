Free Plane Rides For Kids At Mesquite Airport

Have you ever wondered what your area looks like from the sky? Are you curious about what makes airplanes fly? Do you ever dream about being a pilot?

If you are between the ages of 8 and 17 and are saying yes to these questions, then you will have a chance coming up this weekend. A whole group of volunteer pilots are getting together at the Mesquite Airport on Saturday, April 22, to take area youngsters on a free Young Eagles flight over the Virgin Valley area.

The flights will be offered between 8 and 11 am on Saturday morning. Flights are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited. So kids are encouraged to arrive early with a parent or guardian to be scheduled for a free flight.

During the Young Eagles experience, kids will interact with their pilots. Before the flight, the pilot will explain what the child can expect during the flight. This might include talking about the airplane, reviewing an aeronautical chart (or map), identifying reference points during the flight, completing a careful “walk around” preflight inspection of the airplane, and identifying the parts that control the airplane.

Just before take-off, the pilot will help the youngsters buckle their seat belt and will describe the interior of the airplane, including the instrument panel.

Once in the air, kids will have a whole new view of the earth and sky. The pilot may even let their Young Eagle partners take the controls, if they wish.

The flights last between 15 and 20 minutes. But most Young Eagles will remember the experience for the rest of their lives.

After the kids arrive back on the ground, there will be more time for youngsters to ask questions about the flight. Pilots will be happy to tell more about flying and about their particular airplane. Kids will also receive an official Young Eagles logbook, signed by their personal pilot. Their names are added to a long list of Young Eagles in the World’s Largest Logbook.

More information about the Young Eagles Program is available at: www.youngeagles.org. The City of Mesquite is a co-sponsor of this event.