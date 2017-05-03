Logandale Fire Station To Hold Open House

Moapa Valley Progress

The Logandale Fire Station #73 is holding its annual Open House on Friday May 5 from 4-6 p.m. at 3570 N. Lyman St.; just before the Grant Bowler Elementary School May Day Festivities.

Many emergency vehicles will be open and available for a close inspection with an opportunity for kids and adults alike to sit inside. Vehicles on display will include fire engines, ambulances, law enforcement vehicles, and a medical helicopter. You’ll even have an opportunity to handle some of the fire fighting and medical equipment rescuers use in an emergency.

Several community partners will be on hand to explain their services and answer questions. Some of these include: Living With Fire; Mesa View Home Care; C.E.R.T.; and A Caring Hand.

There will be free hot dogs and chips sponsored by Air Methods (limited quantity). There will also be a raffle.

Attendees will be issued a special activity card. Those who complete their card by visiting each partner’s table, display and emergency vehicle can exchange their completed card for a raffle ticket. Attendees will have until 6 p.m. to complete their activity card. The raffle will take place promptly at 6 p.m. and attendees must be in present to win.

Attendees are asked to park in the dirt lot between the Logandale Fire Station and the Clark County Fairgrounds; behind Grant M. Bowler Elementary School.

As in the past, this year’s open house coincides with Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month campaign, “Prepare. Anticipate. Evacuate.” Even though Moapa Valley rates low on the wildland fire hazard scale, wildfires are an important concern for local fire departments.

Fire stations in the Moapa Valley Fire Protection District have responded to numerous brush and grass fires this year already. Moapa Valley rates near the top of having the most incidents of brush and grass fires within Clark County. This fire season has the potential to be an active one. For more information please visit livingwithfire.info.

All of the community is invited to this family friendly event.