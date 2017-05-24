‘Financial Peace University’ Class Being Offered

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

One of the biggest names in personal money management is Dave Ramsey. The author of five New York Times bestselling books and host of the internationally syndicated radio program, the Dave Ramsey Show, Ramsey has developed an interactive course that helps people gain financial peace, regardless of where they are financially in their lives.

The Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University has been taught in Moapa Valley several times before as a community service event, but a new session is about to start.

The course is open to anyone who wants to attend and will run nine weeks beginning on May 25 and running through July 20. The class will be held at the Logandale LDS Stake Center in the West Seminary room and will run from 6:30 to 8:00 pm on Thursday evenings. The class is not church-sponsored and is open to the public and all are invited.

The course is being taught free of charge and the materials kit is not required. However, those who wish to purchase the materials kit may do so for $120.

Licensed facilitator Jeff Sommers planned this event after seeing great success teaching theclass in the past.

“We’ve run about 80 people through this program so far with a lot of success,” Sommers said. “People start saving money and getting out of debt from the first week.”

The course is comprised of nine lessons that build upon each other. Course topics cover subjects such as budgeting, cash flow planning, investing, saving, credit, retirement, and giving. The lessons are taught in a fun and interactive environment that includes a recorded video presentation by Dave Ramsey, class discussions, and small group activities.

Although the course is designed in such a way that each presentation is important and builds upon those before it, Sommers said that he knows with the busy vacation season, class attendees may end up missing a class. If this happens, Sommers says that there is a provision online for making up one class, or the materials kit also includes an audio of each lesson that students can listen to to keep up. The class will be offered again beginning in August and students are welcome to attend any classes held that session to make up classes they miss this time.

“This is a great program that is designed for everyone from those newly married and just beginning to those that are more financially secure,” Sommers said. “I don’t think there has ever been anyone who went away without learning something.”

Although the class was organized by Sommers, this upcoming session will be taught by Overton resident Derek Campbell, who has also taught the course many times.

Seating is limited so pre-registration is strongly recommended. Sommers said they will definitely not turn anyone away, even if they have to expand into another classroom. “We really want everyone to be able to attend,” he said. “This is just a great program that changes people’s lives.”

For more information on the course, or to pre-register, call Sommers at 702-281-1927 or Campbell at 702-379-4494. To sign up for the class online, go to www.daveramsey.com/fpu/classes/1041883.