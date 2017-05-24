OPEN FORUM: Open Letter To Commissioner Kirkpatrick

From: MV Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Dear Commissioner Kirkpatrick:

Thank you for your diligent involvement in the recently proposed Logandale Mesas project. We appreciate your willingness to take time and listen to the various voices of the community on this important matter. We applaud your suggestion, made at the May 3 County Commission meeting, to hold this project for at least 60 days. Slowing things down to allow the developer to more fully engage the community on the details of this project was the right thing to do.

The near stand-still of growth in our community over the past eight years has left local small businesses struggling. The Logandale Mesas project is the first new residential project proposed here in nearly eight years. Of course, it has met with vocal opposition by some in the community for various reasons. But we want to be clear that the business community welcomes wholeheartedly the idea of well-planned development. We welcome the street improvements, the extension of infrastructure, the flood control planning and the scores of new residents, and customers, that come to the Moapa Valley as a result of these projects. Our community has been desperately lacking these things for too long. Their return is needed to bring our small-town economy back to a degree of vibrancy and good health.

As business owners, we want to see this developer succeed. We recognize, and appreciate, the fact that this landowner, and many others, have taken a step of faith and made a significant investment in our community. We also respect their desire to see an eventual return on that investment.

We would point out, however, that our membership, the business owners of Moapa Valley, are also heavily invested in the community. We have a deep interest in the future of this area where we live and make our living. We value the unique small town look and feel of our community. We value its natural beauty. We value the lifestyle of living close to wide open spaces; and having easy access to them. We stand with our community leaders in a desire to see these values and lifestyles preserved; even through a period of brisk and healthy growth.

We recognize that this desire might require a rather unorthodox approach to developing-as-usual. But if successful, it would be well worth the effort for all involved. We believe that, with an open attitude from both the developers and the community, something special can be accomplished in Moapa Valley. Thus, we hope that the developer will step outside of the business-as-usual box and be open to work in close partnership with the more forward-thinking elements in the community. In doing so, a unique concept can arise that would be mutually beneficial to all parties and could set a model for future development here.

Ms. Kirkpatrick, we recognize that you, in your work with this landowner, have laid the groundwork for just such a relationship to begin. We only hope that the local business sector will be made a partner in that process. Our local Chamber of Commerce board and membership would bring a unique perspective to the conversation. It could also offer the developer an important voice of support in the community; one that may not be heard otherwise. Taking a long-term view, we would like to be a part of a constructive partnership with this developer. And if successful, the foundation of that cooperative engagement could be helpful in working with other developers in the future.

Many of our board members plan to be present for your Neighborhood Meeting with the developer scheduled on Monday night. We look forward to adding a rational and measured voice to this ongoing conversation about the vitally important topic of growth in our community.

We look forward to working with you.

Sincerely,

Marjorie Holland

Chamber President