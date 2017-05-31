Honoring The Fallen

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

A large group of Moapa Valley residents gathered early Monday morning at Pioneer Cemetery in Overton to recognize the sacrifice that servicemen, both past and present, have made in the defense of their country. Many attended in memory of loved ones who have served or are currently serving in the military. Many of these knew of the sacrifices made for them only through history and stories. But all in attendance had hearts full of patriotism and gratitude for the blessing of living in the land of the free.

The ceremony began with the folded flag being carried by Boy Scout Milo Farnsworth through a corridor lined with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and adult Scout leaders, all in uniform.

The flag was then passed off to Dennis Vance, Adjutant with the American Legion Post 75, and Jared O’Dell, a Sergeant in the Army Reserve. O’Dell returned about two years ago from active duty in Kuwait and Iraq. Both men were in full uniform as they carefully unfolded the flag and raised it to full mast, then lowering it halfway in memory of fallen soldiers.

The event’s coordinator, Logandale resident Lorraine O’Dell, spoke next about Memorial Day and what it means. O’Dell herself lost one son, Adam, and has another, Jerad, currently serving in the military.

She quoted John F. Kennedy, saying, “A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.”

O’Dell spoke about Arlington National Cemetery and the volunteer efforts every year to mark each of the 4,000 graves with a flag. She pointed out that the soldiers buried there and the soldiers of today all share a special bond of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, and personal courage.

O’Dell urged those in attendance to remember those who have served our country. “Let this Memorial Day be a beginning and a rebirth of our commitment to live and serve with passion, joy, and enthusiasm,” she said.

O’Dell then encouraged those gathered to think of someone they loved who was in the military and share a positive remembrance of them. She began by sharing a story about her son, Adam. The first thing he did upon returning from Afghanistan was to gather his family and go fishing, she said.

Logandale resident Liz Hone shared that her father, Dennis Hone, who served in Vietnam, also loved to spend time with his family.

Overton resident Ora Mae May told the crowd about her four brothers who all served in the military. Her oldest brother worked for the government, her next brother was a medic behind the lines in Germany, her third brother was an ensign, and her fourth brother was a test pilot who was killed while testing an airplane.

May said that her brother who served as a medic had stories that were so exciting they were better than any movie. Several others shared stories of their loved ones in the military as well.

Next, O’Dell asked the crowd for suggestions on how they could serve, thank and honor these men and women in small ways every day. Suggestions included serving others, voting for people who will keep the Constitution alive and well, praying for those actively serving, calling or texting someone and thanking them for their service, and flying the American flag.

O’Dell encouraged all those who didn’t have a flag to get one and to fly it. To encourage this, she held a drawing for those present to win a full size flag. The winner was the Jacob Jensen family.

Many past members of the military attended. Ralph Frymire told of his experience being the crew chief for the #3 jet of the Thunderbirds for many years. He talked about how they worked day and night during the changeover from using the F-4E that the Thunderbirds had been using to the T-38A. The Thunderbirds flew the T-38A until one crashed in Indian Springs, at which point they went to the F-16.

Frymire explained that as Crew Chief he logged many hours in the back seat of those planes, saying, “I logged 250 hours in the back seat going along for the ride. Those were good times. I remember many times flying upside down 50 feet over the runway. It was awesome.”

Individuals that attended were touched by the ceremony.

“I’m here because I love my country and the freedoms of the land,” said Gary Batchelor, who came with his wife Kay. “I still believe it is a land of liberty.”

Karen Jensen brought her young family. “This is the first year that my son, Jeffery, is a Scout and we think it is a great way to teach him and the other kids what our country and Memorial Day is about,” she said.

Jeffery, age 8, participated with the other scouts in the honor guard and said about that experience, “It was really neat and I liked it. We got to honor the people that died. I liked standing there saluting with the other scouts. It made me feel good inside.”

Grady Call, 15, also a participating Boy Scout, said, “I love my country and I love that people will sacrifice themselves for my freedom and I just wanted to honor them today.”