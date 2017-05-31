LETTER: Not Getting Our Money’s Worth

The signs have been up for over two weeks advising that RT 169 is going to be repaved starting on May 15. Why are they only paving up to the Mortuary? There are a lot of sections that could stand being repaved.

As I look at it, Logandale and Overton are getting the short end of the stick. Most residents either drive to Las Vegas or Mesquite for work. They are using a lot of fuel, yet we are not getting the return on our fuel tax money. Every day you see streets in Las Vegas that are going to be repaved, widened and other upgrading. These projects all are in the multi-million dollar category. Yet Logandale and Overton see very little of that money.

The state apparently is only paving about a two mile stretch of route 169. From what it looks like, they are only paving from just below dead-man’s curve to Moapa Valley Mortuary. Wow! Are we getting a deal or not?

Many of the manholes from the construction of the sewer line have dropped and where laterals were put in, those have dropped also.

Why doesn’t the state make Las Vegas Paving repair those?

Secondly, some of the businesses look terrible. There are several residential properties along Moapa Valley Blvd. that look like junkyards.

There is a group of residents that are trying to spruce up the downtown area. Let’s also look at the whole valley.

Jim Cencer