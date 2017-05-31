MVHS Class of 2017 Recognized with Awards and Scholarships

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The countdown to Moapa Valley High School graduation is well under way for this year’s Class of 2017. This was in evidence last Wednesday night as the hard work and dedication that students have put in over the last several years literally paid off at the scholarship awards ceremony held in the Ron Dalley theater.

Thousands of dollars were donated by local families, businesses, and other groups to be awarded to deserving seniors to help further their educational goals. The class officers for the past year were also recognized and this year’s valedictorians and salutatorian were also announced.

The evening began with Assistant Principal Pledger Solomon recognizing each of the exchange students who have spent their last year enriching Moapa Valley High School. He presented each student with an honorary diploma. They, in turn, presented the school with the Global Educational Excellence Award, which is given to only a select number of high schools each year.

The program moved into the scholarship portion, beginning with the Grant M. Bowler Award, established by the family of Grant Bowler to honor the student with the highest combined total of extracurricular activity points and grade point average. This year, in a change from the past, the amount of the award was raised to $1,000 and a runner-up was chosen who received $200. The winner was Chase Kruse. Darren Hardy was announced as the runner-up.

Kruse, the outgoing student body president, was also the sole recipient of the Ronald Reagan Student Leader award, the Anderson Family Trust Award, the Ronald McDonald House Charity scholarship, and the MVHS National Honor Society scholarship.

Athletic Director Matt Messer recognized students who had played three sports for four years including Cameron Larsen, Tyler Peterson, and Matilda Thompson. Thompson and Larsen also won the Student Athlete of the Year award.

Spanish teacher Dallas Larsen presented the the 5-year Spanish award to Kasey Huntsman, Chase Kruse, Drake Staheli, and Isaac Gomez.

Science teacher Greg Thompson presented the 4-year science awards to 15 students. Gary Watkins presented the 6-year math awards to Taylor Shiozawa and Deisha Stastny.

The John and Mary Louise Christian Memorial Scholarship for $2,000 went to Kyle Lyon.

Abigail Wallace won $1,000 from the Lysha Marshall Memorial Scholarship. Wallace was also the recipient of the Cal & Tonia Payne Vocational Scholarship for $2,500, the Darrell & Arlene Waite Family Scholarship, the Sallie Mae Educational Scholarship, and the American Family Insurance Scholarship presented by Lisa Blair.

Debbie Geng presented four $1,000 scholarships from America First Credit Union to Denver Conger, Kyla Enosa, Kinley Marshall, and Addie Robison.

MVHS counselor Geniel Ozaki presented four $1,000 scholarships from the Moapa Valley Rotary Club to Madison Bush, Darren Hardy, Madison Mortensen, and Jennifer Rubio.

Kristen Uri awarded the Moapa Valley Booster Club scholarships to Chase Kruse, Dillon Leavitt, Madison Bush, Ashley Jourdin, Lindsay Leavitt, and Kinley Marshall.

The Brent May Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Abriel Leavitt.

Sara Ritner from the Public Education Foundation announced that $18,500 in scholarships had been presented to four MVHS students during the previous week. These awards went to Chase Kruse, Madison Bush and Trent Barlow.

Darren Leavitt presented the Boyd Applegate Memorial Scholarship of $500 each to Lindsey Leavitt and Drake Staheli.

The Overton Power District Scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to Logan Geary, Sage Jarrel, Chase Kruse, and Dayton Wolfley.

The Leavitt Group Insurance Scholarship went to Dorothy Ely-Scott.

Lance Robertson presented the Lee Bishop and Wayne Robertson Memorial Scholarship to 9 students including Dalyn Leavitt, Chase Sawyer, Austin Stewart, Ashley Jourdin, Michelle Ward, Trent Barlow, Kasey Huntsman, Abriel Leavitt, and Maximo Rubio. He also presented the Moapa Valley Arts Council Scholarship to Darren Hardy and Logan Geary.

Cindy Hardy presented the Clark County Farm Bureau Scholarship to JaLea Blasingame, Madison Bush, and Anna Stratton.

McDonald’s manager Rachael Paice presented the McDonald’s scholarship to Jodi Blake.

Lin’s Marketplace manager Darin Leach presented Logan Geary with the Lin’s scholarship.

Four students won scholarships from SmithLynne Charities including Abigail Wallace, Chase Kruse, Brian Morissey and Michelle Ward.

The Art Guild Scholarship was presented to Madison Mortensen, Sage Jarrel, and Matilda Thompson.

Ben Robison presented the $1,000 Robison/Sandoval Memorial Baseball Scholarship to Anthony Cornwall.

Three MVHS soon-to-be-graduates were honored for their upcoming commitments to America’s armed forces. Callie Gollahan was honored by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Rodriguez for her commitment to the Navy. Former MVHS graduate Staff Sergeant Charlie Belcher welcomed Dani Chandler and Guillermo Hernandez to the Nevada National Guard.

The MVHS Ag Educational Scholarship was awarded to Whitney Wickersham.

Liz Adams awarded the Wes Adams Memorial Scholarship to JaLea Blasingame and Madison Bush.

The M-Powered Award is awarded to students who earn at least 30 credits and provide at least 20 hours of service to the school, among other things. This year 9 students won the award including Anthony Cornwall, Guillermo Hernandez, Kasey Huntsman, Chase Kruse, Dallin Leavitt, Felicia Perez, Tyler Peterson, Taylor Shiozawa, and McKenzie Turley. Their names were placed in a jar and one was drawn for a $500 scholarship. This year’s winner was Felicia Perez.

Scott Carson next awarded the Tiffany’s Pies and Subs Memorial Scholarships. He gave two $500 scholarships, along with Mickey Mouse hats, shell leis, and bubble gum machines to former employees JaLea Blasingame and Emm Smedley, and gave the same treatment to Darren Hardy, Dayton Wolfley, and Madison Bush, along with $2,500 each.

Principal Hal Mortensen gave the final awards of the night. “The kids have worked hard for the last four years to get to this point,” Mortensen said. “We’d like to thank the donors who made this night possible.”

Mortensen then presented plaques to this year’s valedictorians Deisha Stastny and Chase Kruse, as well as to salutatorian Taylor Shiozawa.

Navy recruit Callie Gollahan said, “I’m so excited for the future and what it has in store and the adventures that lay ahead.”

Scholarship winner Madison Bush said, “I’m super thankful for all the awards I’ve received. They will be very helpful as I go to BYU Idaho to study physical therapy.”

JaLea Blasingame agreed, saying, “I’m very grateful to be given such awesome awards from people who are very special in my life. I hope to make them proud with what I do with my future.”