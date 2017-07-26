New Physical Therapist Serving Overton Patients

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

FIT Physical Therapy is excited to add a new therapist to its team in Moapa Valley and Mesquite. Kyle Ozaki, son of Lori and Randall Ozaki and native to Moapa Valley, has begun seeing patients at FIT Physical Therapy and looks forward to a long career here serving the community.

Ozaki started his education off going into engineering. But he found that the science and math didn’t suit him.

“I decided I wanted to be in some sort of health care career,” he said.

After spending some time with different doctors he realized that he didn’t like the fact that they didn’t have much one on one time in treating their patients.

“I liked how laid back the physical therapists can be with their patients and how they can spend more time treating them compared to the doctor’s office,” Ozaki said.

Ozaki completed his undergraduate degree at SUU and then went to UNLV to complete his Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

Ozaki said he knew about FIT Physical Therapy here in Overton and his goal was to come here and practice.

“I did a clinic rotation here and I really liked the therapist,” Ozaki said. “This gives me the opportunity to give back and serve the community. Moapa Valley has always been home for me.”

Ozaki works a shift in Mesquite in the mornings and drives back to Overton in the afternoons. Physical therapist Doug Giles, who has been working in the Overton practice since 2012 will also continue seeing local patients there.

Ozaki met his wife at SUU and has been married for 6 years. They had their first child, Jackson, after his first year in Physical Therapy school. He moved his family here to Moapa Valley two months ago and his wife recently gave birth to a little girl, Brooklyn.

FIT Physical Therapy treats a variety of conditions including orthopedic, balance/vestibular, spine and sport related pain and injuries. To schedule an appointment with Kyle you can call 397-6700.