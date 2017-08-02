Kindness Rocks Project Coming to Moapa Valley

By BALEIGH BOND

Moapa Valley Progress

Kindness is a powerful force that can turn someone’s darkest day into a light-filled life. On Wednesday, August 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., a great kindness-spreading effort will be taking place at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension office in Logandale. The Kindness Rocks Project is coming to Moapa Valley to spread inspiration and kindness into the community in a unique and special way.

During the event, community members are welcomed to paint a few rocks with uplifting messages and images. The rocks will then be spread out into the community on the following Saturday at various locations so that unsuspecting passersby can come across them and read the inspiring messages. The rocks are meant to act as signs of comfort and hope for their finders.

The Project originated in Cape Cod, Massachusetts with a woman named Megan Murphy. After the passing of her beloved parents, Murphy would walk the beaches of Cape Cod looking for signs that would, for her personally, signify that all would be well. She would look for pieces of sea glass or heart-shaped rocks that she felt were from her parents.

After a while of searching, she began to suspect that she was not the only one in the world looking for “signs”, so she started to write messages on rocks at the beach for others to find.

Thus, the Kindness Rocks Project began. It started off with just a few rocks dropped here and there by one woman, but as more and more people began to notice those little beacons of hope, others started to join in on the inspiration. Social media and a website (www.thekindnessrocksproject.com/) have since been added to help spread the Project.

Since that time, the Kindness Rocks Project has reached hundreds of places throughout the U.S. and beyond. It has extended to many other countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland, India, Thailand, Haiti, Italy, and England. Tourists visiting Cape Cod have come across the rocks and have taken the inspiration back to their hometowns, either participating in the Kindness Rocks Project where they live or starting projects of their own.

Now on August 9, Moapa Valley is becoming part of this great effort. All are welcomed at the event. Paint, brushes, and markers will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring extra rocks.

For more information or questions about the event, contact Lacey Sproul at the Cooperative Extension at 702-397-2604 ext. 2.