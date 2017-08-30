Perkins Program To Celebrate Students’ Reading Adventures

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

There’s a lot of kids that are very excited to “Celebrate!” at Perkins Elementary School in Moapa this year.

Last week the school introduced a new reading program called “Reading Rangers” to the students. It focuses on celebrating their achievements in reading and helping them gain satisfaction from reaching a goal.

School leaders explained to the kids that the steps in the program are simple.

“This year we are going to read, graduate, and celebrate,” said Perkins Principal Holly Lee.

Kids got more and more excited about the program as the presentation proceeded until cheers of “Celebrate!” could be heard all through the school.

The program was unveiled during a school-wide assembly organized by school librarian Brooke Williams. All the teachers participated by dressing up as Reading Ranger heroes.

Williams explained to the kids that there is a new villain in town called “Stinky McNo-Reads” that turns all the kids into couch potatoes. He sends out his evil minions the “Robots” who use Nintendo, TV, tablets, and other electronics to distract the kids from reading and turn them into couch potatoes.

School custodian Bob Espinosa played a very convincing “Stinky McNo-Reads” during the assembly by dressing the part and parading through the gathered group of children with his evil “robots.” However, the kids were soon saved as all their teachers came parading into the room dressed as super heroes. They captured Stinky and saved the school. The antics of the teachers had the kids in stitches and excited about the rest of the presentation.

Williams then introduced the actual program to the kids and explained how they could achieve reading goals, graduate, and celebrate. Each student will have a chart with reading goals they can achieve. As they complete each set of goals that comprise a level, they can graduate and move on to the next level. Each graduation will be accompanied with a celebration.

Williams explained that the program is actually a part of the Accelerated Reader program, but currently only about 26 schools in the district are taking part in it. Its purpose is to get kids excited about reading while helping them to progress and develop greater reading skills at their own pace, Williams said.

“It is just a new way to track and motivate the kids,” Williams added. “It will give them goals which will help them gain satisfaction in their achievements and learn to love reading even more.”

The kids were understandably very excited about the programs and the sight of their teachers dressed as superheroes. Sienna Neilson, 5th grade, said, “The assembly was fun and exciting. The teachers were really funny. I’m so excited for the program to start.”

Mateo Bradshaw, 5th grade, added, “The program really looks like it is fun and that makes me want to read more.”

Reception was also good from both teachers and parents. Parents were invited to the rollout assembly so they would understand the program and be able to support students at home. Many parents accepted the invitation and attended.

Parent Sarah Medina, whose son is in kindergarten, said, “My son loves reading so this will even be better. We can read together and celebrate our achievements and it will keep him interested. I’m excited.”

Teacher Cheryl Sobrio, 2nd grade, said, “I think it will make the kids more excited. It gives them a goal they can work towards and it focuses on celebrating their achievements, which makes it a very positive thing.”

PTO President Bren McClean said, “I think anything that gets our kids engaged is a good program so I really feel they are going to be learning.”

Principal Lee is also excited about the program. “Hopefully it will excite the kids and they will just want to read, read, read!” she said. “We’re looking forward to having lots of graduations and lots of celebrations!”