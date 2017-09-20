No One Asked Me But… (September 20, 2017)

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… The left-wing extremist are warning Americans about the danger of the radical right wing neo-Nazis. Antifa, a group of left wing extremist operating in black pajamas and black face masks, have violently attacked police, right wing demonstrators, and anyone who speaks in a manner they do not agree with. They are anti-government and anti-free speech, except their own. While they warn us about right-wing radical violence, the only violence being perpetrated in America today is coming from the far-left.

Had there been no Antifa, there would have been no Charlottesville. While I have no sympathy for neo-Nazis, their march was permitted and they did not initiate the violence in that city. Violence came when a group of Antifa thugs attacked the neo-Nazis marchers. Watching the riot on TV was like watching Florida State play Florida; you hope they both lose.

On the one hand, you have neo-Nazis champions of “white supremacy” and the repression of people who are an integral part of America. On the other hand, you have Antifa a group that would destroy America and turn it into a communist country that would repress all its people. I say a pox on both their houses.

My question becomes when are Americans going to take a stand against both of these extremes? The vast majority of Americans do not support either of these radical groups. It is time to say enough is enough. Every group should be allowed under the First Amendment to express their views. This alone would end any romance that the average American would have with either group. However, as soon as any group moves from words to violence against people or property, they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Groups like Black Live’s Matter have every right to peacefully protest the actions of police, as does any American, but when that protest becomes violent, they are not any better than the neo-Nazis or Antifa. When the protest moves to burning and looting, it is no longer a protest it is criminal activity and should be dealt with in a like manner.

Someone needs to explain how a bunch of cowboys protesting in Nevada where not a single police officer was attacked, not a car was burned, no property damage was done, and no stores were looted has one of those cowboys sent to prison for what is in reality is a life sentence. The vindictive federal judge believes these family men, who exercised the First Amendment rights, are so dangerous she has required them to be held in solitary confinement for over three years, awaiting a trial she has continually postpones.

Contrast this with the arrest and release of violent left-wing demonstrators across the country. This is a catch and release program that would make a fisherman proud.

No one asked me but… It is time for Americans to forget the tag Democrat and Republican and join together in a political force called Americans for Common Sense. If we do not do so, the extremes of these two parties will continue to destroy the country. I don’t believe the vast majority of Americans want the communist driven government championed by the extreme left-wing Antifa thugs. Nor do I believe that the majority of Americans are in support of the extreme right-wing neo-Nazi mob.

Americans know the medical system in America is broken. ObamaCare, while beneficial to a small number of Americans, is a disaster for most. We also know that it is imperative that medical care be available to all Americans no matter what their financial status. All Americans understand that the immigration problem has to be solved. No one can deny that the national debt of 20 trillion dollars is not sustainable. Moderate Republicans and moderate Democrats working together to solve the problem is the answer.

The key is getting the moderates of both parties to quit identifying with party politics and start identifying with the United States of America. Conservative Democrats and Liberal Republicans must start working together to solve the problems of America. They need to disassociate themselves with the extremist in their parties. Anything short of this, the American people must rise up and form a third party that will include the conservative Democrat and the liberal Republicans.

No one asked me but… A small article in the Las Vegas Review Journal indicated that Daniel Love lost his job. I would suppose a large number of Americans have lost their jobs in the last week so why is that news? Who is Daniel Love? He is the BLM agent who was in charge of BLM’s rustling of Cliven Bundy’s cattle in the Federal Territory near the State of Nevada. Most people would identify this area as being in the State of Nevada but his would be a mis-caricature of the Territory as it is outside the jurisdiction of the State. However, I have digressed from the issue at hand.

The article did not indicate that he was fired or that any disciplinary action had taken place. It merely stated he is no longer employed. Why would one wonder if any disciplinary action was taken? It has been alleged that Daniel Love sold many of the ancient artifacts the BLM claimed to be protecting by the removal of rancher Bundy’s cattle. It is further alleged that he used his BLM position to score tickets for friends to the Burning Man festival in northern Federal Territory near Reno.

Another issue with Mr. Love has been pretty much overlooked. It is alleged that the BLM documents associated with the Bundy issue have been destroyed and are not available to defense attorneys for Cliven Bundy and his sons. It was alleged that they were destroyed to keep them from falling into the hands of the protesters. However, at no time were the field headquarters let alone the BLM headquarters in Las Vegas 90 miles from the protest, under attack by the protesters. In fact, the only violence peretrated in the whole affair was conducted by BLM agents.

One begins to wonder why the Bundy family is in jail and Daniel Love is not. I had a neighbor who was on house arrest and had to wear an ankle bracelet for a number of years because he moved an artifact while conducting a tour in the Logandale Trails area of the Valley of Fire. He did not sell or remove the article, he merely moved it. Mr. Love apparently has received a free pass for allegedly selling the artifacts he was tasked to protect from the antiquity destroying cattle of Mr. Bundy.

Thought of the week… “I guess the only time most people think about injustice is when it happens to them.”

― Charles Bukowski