OBITUARY: Francis “Laurel” Pulsipher

Francis Pulsipher

Francis “Laurel” Pulsipher, 83, of Kennebunk, ME, formerly of Logandale NV, died Saturday, September 23, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Gunlock, UT on November 11, 1933, a son of Francis James and Lillian (Jones) Pulsipher.

He grew up in Logandale, graduating from Moapa Valley High School. He served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia. He then served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer from July 1956 to June 1958. Following his military service, he returned to school and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Brigham Young University, where he also earned his Master’s degree, in the first class of graduates in BYU’s MBA program. Upon graduation from BYU, Laurel was recruited by the CIA and spent several years as a covert agent in southeast Asia.

Upon returning to the United States, he began a long career as a real estate broker, primarily in Nevada and Utah. When not working, he enjoyed reading, and was a master gardener.

Laurel is survived by his loving wife Sherri Ann Pulsipher of Kennebunk; nine children, David (Karen) Pulsipher of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Denise (Kendell) Ricks of Bonsall, CA, Teresa (Eric) Allsop of St. George, UT, Rebecca (Jeff) Phillips of Overton, NV, Mike (Amanda) Pulsipher of Gilbert, AZ, Mark Pulsipher of St. George, UT, Charles (Jasmine) Pulispher of St. George, UT, Michelle (Mark) Berry of Clearwater, FL and Robert (Kari) Pulsipher of Palm Harbor, FL; four brothers, Cleo, Vaughn, Kent, and Charles Pulsipher; his sister, Jeannie Brown; 4 step-children, 36 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Laurel is also survived by the mother of his children, his first wife Kathleen Hardy Pulsipher of St. George, UT.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, Elwin and Glen Pulsipher, and a step-daughter, Janna Newman.

Services will be held Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Logandale 5th Ward Chapel, 3245 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, NV. A viewing will be from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Logandale Cemetery.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Laurel’s Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Moapa Valley Mortuary, 5090 N. Moapa Blvd., Logandale, NV. www.moapavalleymortuary.com.