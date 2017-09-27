Long-time Mortgage Officer Opens Independent Local Shop

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

A familiar face in the field of Moapa Valley mortgage services has opened up her own local mortgage office. Last week, Logandale resident and business-woman Angie Kelson started a new business enterprise: Moapa Valley Mortgage. With her physical office right in downtown Overton, Kelson is ready and eager to service the mortgage needs of local residents; whether they are purchasing a home, refinancing an existing mortgage, or becoming first-time home buyers.

Though the business is new to Moapa Valley, Kelson is not new to the business. She has been serving Moapa Valley clients as a loan officer through a major national mortgage broker for the past eight years now. Though her official headquarters has been in Las Vegas during that time, Kelson has focused almost all of her attention on the Moapa Valley community where she has lived for the past ten years.

“I’ve done almost all of my business with local customers here in Moapa Valley,” Kelson said. “This is where I have always focused. So I know this market pretty well.”

Now, Kelson has reached the point where she is ready to strike it out on her own as an independent mortgage officer.

“I reached a point where I realized that I can offer more to the people of the Valley if I am on my own and not under the restrictions of a larger company,” Kelson said. “So we are opening our own shop.”

When she says ‘we’, Kelson explains that Moapa Valley Mortgage will be a family-owned and -operated enterprise. Her husband Kurt will be working as a loan administrator in the business. Her daughter Kaisha Kelson will also be a loan processor for the company. And Kaisha’s fiance is currently working on getting licensed as a loan officer in the business.

Kelson plans to apply the same friendly customer service model that she has always used in her approach to the local market.

“I have always focused on good customer service because I am working with my neighbors and friends who live here in the community,” Kelson said. “We want to keep the same great service, only make it even better with a locally-based and family-owned structure behind it.”

Her understanding of the mortgage industry in the micro-economy of Moapa Valley has also been a big benefit to her customers in the past and will continue to be, she said. She knows and works with most of the real estate agents in the community. She has also had good working relationships with the main local title companies.

“I have worked for years with the staff at Fidelity National Title, who just recently opened an office in downtown Overton,” Kelson said. “I’ve also worked well with other title companies in Mesquite and other parts southern Nevada.”

The firm will continue to offer a wide variety of mortgage products. These include products specifically designed to benefit rural areas such as USDA programs, VA loans, FHA loans, a number of conventional mortgage products and 1 percent down programs as well.

Moapa Valley Mortgage is now open for business at 280 N. Moapa Valley Blvd Suite A in Overton. The office is found in the same building as McKesson Real Estate, just across the street from the Overton Post Office. Kelson can be contacted at 702-755-3322 or by email at angie@moapavalleymortgage.com.