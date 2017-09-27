Mesquite Night Out Educates Communities

Moapa Valley Progress

As cooler weather is welcomed into the valleys, so are the return of community events such as the annual Mesquite Night Out event held in Mesquite on Sept. 19.

This year’s event saw an increase in participation with both agencies and businesses as well as community members.

The event, which was coordinated in conjunction with National Night Out Week, seeks to bridge the gap between the community and the law enforcement agencies that serve to protect them while preventing crime and drug activity.

Mesquite Police Department’s Sergeant Rob Stepp once again organized this year’s fun, where more than 1,000 people attended.

“We really appreciate everybody coming out and learning about what we can all do if we work together,” said Stepp. “This is one of my favorite events.”

Stepp has coordinated MNO for the past several years.

Other agencies in attendance included the Mesquite Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Mercy Air.

Other highlights of the event included free hotdogs and water provided by the Mesquite Elks Lodge, ice cream cones served by Assemblyman Chris Edwards and demonstrations of police tactics throughout the night.