Super Run Classic Car Show Held In Mesquite

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

Mesquite Gaming sponsored its first Super Run Classic Car show last weekend. The show featured hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and other unique vehicles.

In past years, the Super Run has been held in Henderson, NV. Mesquite Gaming’s Corporate Sales Manager Christian Adderson said he didn’t know exactly what prevented the car show to continue in Henderson. But when the opportunity for a second car show in Mesquite arose, Mesquite Gaming jumped on the idea. It is a great event which brought many into the community during a slower time for tourism, said Adderson.

Super Run is promoted by the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, who also holds the annual ‘Mesquite Motor Mania’ in Mesquite.

“They do such a great job bringing first class events to Mesquite,” said Adderson. “We are excited for the opportunity to have two car shows.”

Adderson said the two events are very similar. But Super Run adds a little more entertainment for both spectators and participants such as movies and concerts in the CasaBlanca Showroom. The event gave out 250 awards and $15,000 in overall prize money.

Las Vegas participants, Joe and Wanda Rosa, entered their 1929 Mercedes Gazelle Roadster. They initially bought the car while living in California over 12 years ago. The Rosas said this was their first time entering a car show in Mesquite and they have enjoyed the people and community.

“When I got the car, it was mostly a white color,” explained Joe Rosa. “I and my wife have completely transformed this car using the colors cobalt blue and green.”

The car is street legal so the couple can either drive it around for fun, or enter it in events, Joe said.

“We like to get involved in many car events, and have used our car for good causes like high school car show fundraisers and other charity events,” he said.

The Rosas also mentioned that for the last five years in the Super Run event that was in Henderson, the car was awarded as one of the ‘Top 100’ out of over 1000 cars entered. The car won the Fire Department Pick award at the Super Run Mesquite event.

According to Adderson, holding the Super Run show turned out successful. He is hopeful it will continue to be another annual event in Mesquite.

If you missed the Super Run event, there is more car show excitement coming up in the local area. The Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 18th annual Car Show on the grass in Overton Park on Saturday, October 14 beginning at 8:30 am.

The top final Super Run winners were:

People’s Choice Award- Dennis & Cyndee Davenport from Lancaster, CA for 1951 English Ford, Anglia – Raspberry

Participant’s Pick- Bill Wasson from Riverside, CA for 1955 Chevy 210 – Red

Best Of Show- Vernon Pai from Honolulu, CA, for 1941 Willy’s Coupe – Orange