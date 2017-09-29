OBITUARY: Ed Steffen

Ed Steffen

Edward Eugene Steffen, age 71, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 in St. George, Utah. He was born April 4, 1946 in Alton, Illinois to Edward Bertrum and Dorothy Ellen Robinson Steffen. On February 12, 1968 he married Gail Louise Long in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ed grew up in Okinawa, Japan and other military bases before his family settled in Las Vegas. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict on the USS Vance. He worked for a time welding and doing electrical work before being hired as a Clark County Firefighter where he worked for 30 years. Ed found joy in serving others, it was his hobby. He loved working at the Clark County Fair, on the 4th of July Committee and in the community.

Survivors include his wife, Gail of Overton; his daughter, Michelle Lawrence of Overton; son, Ed (Tawnia) of Pahrump, NV; daughter in law, Sonja (Shane); thirteen grandchildren; one great granddaughter; one sister, Pat (Kurt) Holland of Grand Junction, CO and one brother, Ken Steffen of Sandy Valley, NV. He was preceded in death by one son, Michael and one brother, Bobby.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fine Arts Building at the Clark County Fair Grounds in Logandale, Nevada.

