LETTER: Disrespectful Audience Ruined Performance

I have never before attended events where the audience is as rude and inconsiderate as the people of Moapa Valley are!

Last evening (10/19/17) my husband and I were looking forward to the concert at Mack Lyon Middle School but the crowd there was so loud we were unable to hear the music and we were seated very near the band/orchestra area.

Not only were you disruptive to the audience who went to enjoy the music, but also very disrespectful to the teachers and students who worked so hard for this event. The same thing occurred last year at the MVHS graduation where we were unable to hear the speakers due to all the chit-chat.

If you want to visit and talk to one another go outside, go visit in the park, or visit at home but please not at an event where you are drowning out the entertainment.

Julie Cornwall