Lyon Musicians Hold Dinner Fundraiser

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

It was the perfect Fall evening, on Thursday night. Family and friends gathered at the Mack Lyon Middle School in Overton to celebrate music and friendship. The school held another successful Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser. The outdoor quad area of the school was filled with expectant participants and they weren’t disappointed.

Soon the school’s bands, orchestra and choir took center stage and kept the music flowing. They were infiltrated by elves and fairies, crayons, cowboys, reindeer and Star War Troopers; but they had all come to share their love of music.

Band Director, A. J. Burgess, who is in his first year at the school, advised that the Jazz Band members come to rehearsal at 8:45 A.M. The Star Trek Theme was a popular piece.

Cellist Sophia Rowley and violinists Aleana Hull, Makale Evans and Logan Harris were all anxiously waiting to take to the stage. They had been playing for about two years and said the best piece they would be playing was a folk song “The English Sea Chanty” because it brings out all the different characteristics of each instrument.

Walter White, the Choir and Orchestra leader for the past 10 years, stated that the choir had 35 members, the Intermediate Orchestra had 12 enthusiastic players and the Advanced Orchestra had 22 players.

The choir led off with a lovely tribute to the First Responders and the victims of the recent fires and hurricanes entitled “In Loving Memory.” This was an evening of inspiration and pride in our local youth.