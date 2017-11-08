Annual Veteran’s Day Events To Be Held Saturday In Overton

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The annual Veteran’s Day celebration is a highlight of the Moapa Valley community. This year’s parade promises to continue that tradition with plenty of patriotism and community spirit. Although schools and many businesses will be closed on Friday, November 10, in observance of the holiday, the local parade will take place on the actual holiday which falls on Saturday, November 11.

The parade will begin promptly at 10:00 am and its route will be similar to that of years past. Staging will begin around 8-8:30 am and the primary staging area will be near the parking lot of the Moapa Valley Library. The parade will then lead out from that point and continue along Moapa Valley Boulevard to Perkins Street near Sugar’s Home Plate restaurant, where it will disband.

The parade will be led by local Metro units accompanied by Nevada Highway Patrol and a color guard made up of local veterans. In addition to the color guard, there will be a float to carry any and all veterans who would like to participate. Parade organizer Dennis Vance invites all veterans who would like to ride on the float, to meet in the library parking lot prior to the start of the parade.

Due to airshows happening on the same day, Vance is uncertain if the traditional flyover will occur to start things off. But the rest of the parade promises to please both young and old alike.

Entries into the parade are still being accepted until 5pm on Wednesday, November 8. Entry forms can be picked up, filled out, and dropped off at the Front Porch flower and gift shop on Moapa Valley Boulevard during normal business hours. Those entries that don’t make it in on time are welcome to follow the parade.

Horse entries are welcome.Vance says, although there are currently no horses entered in the parade, he is prepared for all eventualities. He encourages local riders to sign-up. “I already have a super-duper pooper-scooper lined up!” he said.

Following the parade, the Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Veteran’s Day/Welcome Back Snowbirds picnic in the nearby Overton Park.

“We love having this picnic every year,” said MV Chamber president Marjorie Holland. “We welcome the snowbirds back for the winter and have an opportunity to visit with and honor the veterans we have in our area while we enjoy and strengthen community ties.”

The Chamber will be serving hamburgers grilled by the Moapa Valley Rotary Club, along with hamburger fixings and other items donated by Sugar’s Home Plate, Inside Scoop. Moapa Valley Revitilization Project, Logandale Storage, Simplot and Washington Federal Bank. The meal will be served with help from the local FFA.

Vance is excited about this opportunity to recognize and honor our country’s veterans and encourages the community to attend and participate.

“Come out and check it out,” he said. “We usually get a great turnout. It’s a fun family activity that instills pride in our nation.”