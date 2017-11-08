New Chinese Menu and Renovations at Virgin River

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel is introducing an all-new Chinese menu at the 24-hour River Café. The menu, created by culinary expert Chef John Lei, features the all-new Mandarin Pork Chop and Salt and Pepper Pork Chop dishes in a newly-updated and inviting atmosphere.

“At Mesquite Gaming, we are constantly improving, not just our venues and amenities, but our service so we can continue to provide our guests with exceptional experiences,” said Anthony Toti, CEO for Mesquite Gaming. “The talented Chef Lei is elevating the dining experience at River Café with a new Chinese menu that our guests are sure to enjoy.”

Chef John Lei joins Mesquite Gaming from Las Vegas and oversees the newly-crafted Chinese menu at Virgin River’s River Café. Chef Lei’s vast culinary experience spans many of the well-known Las Vegas resorts including Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and Suncoast Casino & Hotel.

The new Chinese menu at River Café offers popular appetizers such as chicken lettuce wraps, crab rangoons and delicious signature entrees such as Mongolian Beef and Kung Pao Chicken. A full menu is available online at virginriver.com/dining/river-cafe/. The Chinese menu is available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the River Cafe and for in-room dining.

As part of the property-wide renovation project, the Virgin River Café was remodeled to increase patron capacity by adding 120 seats. In addition, an entirely new commercial kitchen and equipment was installed expanding and accommodating for the Chinese menu offerings. The remodeling efforts at Virgin River also include a new 10,000 square-foot tent for special events and upgraded Sportsbook featuring eight new large HD screens for an enhanced viewing experience.