Mesa View Hospital Visits Overton Seniors

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Moapa Valley senior citizens were treated to a free health fair and lunch, courtesy of Mesa View Hospital and Aetna insurance on Monday, Nov. 13.

The hospital brought some of its nursing staff to conduct free checks of blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and weight, including a Body Mass Index evaluation.

A presentation by Tyler Insurance Group concerning recent changes affecting Medicare Advantage Plan holders was also offered to seniors.

The event was well-attended with a steady line of seniors taking advantage of the free care throughout the lunch period.

The event was organized by Mesa View Business Director Rob Fuller and Marketing Coordinator Doris Baeza.

“We are trying to increase our outreach programs in Moapa Valley and bring more information and services to seniors here,” Fuller explained. “Today we are partnered with Aetna insurance because, for the first time ever, as of September 1, we have been able to offer the Medicare Advantage Plan as an in-network provider.”

Fuller explained that seniors who have this Aetna plan can be seen at in-network costs both in St. George at IHC facilities and in Mesquite at all Mesa View facilities. Aetna offers an HMO plan that costs seniors nothing extra every month and 2 PPO low-premium plans, Fuller said.

Prior to September 1, seniors holding these plans could not be seen at Mesa View hospital at in-network prices.

Jeremy Boz from Tyler Insurance Group told seniors that this is a particularly big benefit for snowbirds because their in-network benefits, previously enjoyed only in Utah, would now carry over into Mesquite. This drastically increases the number of health-care providers available, especially in the area of primary care providers, he said.

“They used to only have two options for primary care providers in Mesquite,” Boz explained. “But now that number has raised to more than twenty. It’s an awesome opportunity for them to get quality in-network healthcare a lot closer to where they are living.”

For a comparison of medicare plans, go to www.medicare.gov or for more information on Medicare Advantage Plan changes, call Tyler Insurance Group at 702-956-3962.

Seniors also had an opportunity to get to know Dr. Brian Carr, an orthopedic surgeon who has recently joined Mesa View staff after serving as a surgeon in the United States Army for the last 18 years. Carr even provided background piano music for the seniors in between discussions with the many seniors who wanted to meet and talk with him.

“I’ve been here only about 7 months and thought it would be a great idea to let people meet and talk with their orthopedic surgeon in a more relaxed atmosphere out of the office,” Carr said.

Seniors enjoy the event. Nita Bond said, “I just found out about it and had my friend come pick me up. It seems to me to be a really great opportunity and I wanted to take advantage of all these people coming down and helping us out for free.”

Fuller said that he and others at Mesa View are looking forward to coming to Moapa Valley more often. “We’re planning on doing more educational programming as we find out more of what people are interested in and what their needs are,” Fuller said. “We want to add programs on body mechanics, lifestyle for health, cardiology, joint health, and women’s health.”

Fuller added that Mesa View is looking forward to adding two new OB/GYN doctors soon.

“We want to make sure residents in Moapa Valley are aware of the access they have because access is a huge issue here,” Fuller said.

Senior Center Director Cindy Marino was pleased with the event. “I think it is important for seniors to be able to ask questions, get free medical checkups and understand what is going on,” Marino said.

Marino said there are many more exciting events planned at the senior center. Coming up on December 18 from 8am-12pm, seniors can take a driver’s safety course that will reduce their insurance premiums for the next 3 years. Registration is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

For more information or to register, call the senior center at 702-397-8002.