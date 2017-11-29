OBITUARY: Daniel Whitmore

Daniel Whitmore

Daniel Lawrence Whitmore, age 66, died Sunday, November 26, 2017 in Sacramento, California. He was born December 9, 1950 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Leland Odell and Maudie Gertrude Seckinger Whitmore. On December 9, 1978 he married Latrice Robinson in Moapa, Nevada.

Daniel grew up in Overton. From the time he was a boy, he learned how to work hard, driving the tractor before he could even reach the pedals. Always helping on the ranch and with the freighting. He later worked as a truck driver, but his love was in “counting cows” and ranching. He moved to the ranch in Tonapah in 2001.

Survivors include his wife, Latrice and daughter, Sally Bess, both of Tonapah; four brothers and three sisters: Jim of Moapa, NV; Marilyn (Orville) Catoor of Overton, NV; Lloyd (Linda) of Coure d lene, ID; Dennis, John and Kathy all of Overton and Darcie Solberg of Houston, TX.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Overton LDS Church. Visitation will be Sunday, December 3, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary and again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

