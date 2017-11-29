United Seniors Holds ‘Welcome Back’ Fundraiser

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

Oh yes! It was Roast Beef, spuds, gravy, green beans and, most importantly, pumpkin pie to die for! One can always count on Sr. Center Chefs Regan Whited and Jack Johnson to create a marvelous dinner particularly for special events.

On Friday, Nov. 17 they did this with the help of other senior volunteers and MVHS National Honor Society Members: Bailey, Emma, Hanna and Kessa as well as Tyler and Garrett from Clark County Parks and Recreation. These volunteers graciously served the food and made sure every want of the diners was taken care of fast and efficiently.

I had a chance to meet the new Director of Sr. Center (now referred to as the MV Recreation Center), Cindy Marino. Marino started working in her position on August 1. She was formerly from LaBarge, Wyoming where she was the Clerk/Treasurer for that city organization until her recent ‘retirement.’ When asked what she was thankful for she said, “Family and friends and I love this community and the people.”

Several of the participants were willing to share their thoughts this Thanksgiving Season: Rhea Canfield of Overton, who came with friends and neighbors, said, “I like my new neighbors and I’m thankful for my health and well-being and for my family.”

From Riverdale, Utah came two couples who had both been snowbirding for the past 5 years. Tom and Ruthann Gilbert said they were thankful for their family. Rex and Kathy Gilbert said they were thankful for each other.

I found several snowbirds who were thankful for the same thing – sun and warmth: Ron and Cheryl Lloyd from McCammon, Idaho were thankful for “Not having to shovel snow – and for their family.” Lana and Cal Dayton from Driggs, Idaho were “thankful to be away from the cold air to sun and warmth – and for good health.”

New residents to Logandale are Mike and Pat Dalton who recently moved here from Indiana. We had an interesting discussion on the lake effect snow on Lake Michigan. Mike stated that he is thankful that “he doesn’t have to mow two acres of lawn or pick up the leaves anymore. He sold the snow blower, too! He added that he is thankful that his wife is retired now.”

The Sr. Center Kountry Kickers Line Dancers entertained the happy crowd. They did state that adult dancers are always welcome. They rehearse on Tuesdays and Thursdays – Beginners at 9:30 A.M. and Advanced from 10:00 A.M. to 11 A.M. All are invited to attend.

A 50/50 drawing was held and the cash that was awarded was given back to the Center. There were many door prizes given out. Those local merchants who donated gifts were: Hair District, True Value, Overton NAPA, Cal’s Repair Center, “Biker” Bob, Wes & Leta Fisher, Sage Health, Alicia’s Grooming, Ace Hardware, La Fonda Restaurant, Dr. Robertson, Dr. Staley, Pirate’s Landing, America First Credit Union and The Front Porch.