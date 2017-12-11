OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Moyes

Share this article:

James ‘Jim’ Moyes

James “Jim” Earl Moyes, age 48, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born December 12, 1968 in Henderson, Nevada to Earl Jerry and Paige Ann Penney Moyes.

Jim grew up in Henderson where he gained a love for the outdoors. He made a career in the U.S. Navy where he became a skilled helicopter mechanic. He loved the military life, exploring America and the world with his different assignments. He also served on the Abraham Lincoln for a period of time. He was in the service during Desert Storm and Kosovo and retired to Logandale, Nevada to be near his parents. He was always handy and enjoyed doing projects around the house.

Survivors include his son, William and daughter Audrey of Oak Harbor, WA; his mother, Paige Moyes of Logandale, NV; one sister, DeAnn (Gordon) McDaniel and brother, Joe Moyes, both of Henderson, NV.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl.

Memorial services will be held Friday, December 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Logandale LDS Chapel, 3245 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, NV. His ashes will be interred Monday, March 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.

