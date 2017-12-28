OBITUARY: Joe Mora

Share this article:

Joe Mora

Jose Luis “Joe” Mora, age 57, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada after battling colon cancer. He was born September 22, 1960 in San Jose, California to Vicente and Marcella Gonzalez Mora. On September 12, 2002 he married Donna Lynette Schwede. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2009.

Joe grew up in Moapa Valley where he graduated from high school. He raised his family in Redding, California and later moved to North Dakota for work. He recently moved to Las Vegas to be closer to his extended family. Joe loved watching the NFL, especially his favorite team, the Steelers. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing basketball and listening to music, but most importantly – spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include one daughter Chelsey Mora, and one son Chase Mora, both of Redding, CA; one stepson, David (Irene) Chavira of Portland, OR; three granddaughters: Madison, Aundrea and MaryJane; two grandsons: Indo and Michael; five brothers and two sisters: Feliceta (Rudy) Villarreal of LV, NV, Guadalupe (Tirso) Cortez of Moapa, NV, John (Maria) of Mesquite, NV, Roberto of Overton, NV, Vincent (Maria) of Pahrump, NV, Ruben of Minot, ND and Oscar of Logandale, NV. He was preceded in death by one sister, Manuella Ramos.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 12 noon at the Moapa Community Center, 1340 East State Highway 168, Moapa, Nevada.

