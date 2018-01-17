Oscarson Kicks Off Campaign In Logandale

Share this article:

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

There were smiles all around for both young and old at campaign kickoff party held last Saturday by Assemblyman James Oscarson in the outdoor pavilion at the Old Logandale School. The event was free to the public and was a family-oriented fun event. It aimed at giving local adults a chance to meet Oscarson face-to-face and share their thoughts and concerns with him while the youngsters had a great time enjoying the activities.

The event, hosted by Overton residents Judy and Sugar Metz featured a pulled pork, hamburger, and hot dog lunch courtesy of Sugar’s Restaurant. There were also plenty of side dishes and desserts, including a beautiful cake made in the shape of Nevada and decorated to resemble the Nevada state flag.

Turnout for the event was strong with the pavilion at capacity during the busiest times. At one point Oscarson took the opportunity to publicly introduce himself and thank everyone for coming.

“I wanted to hold this event in Moapa Valley because it is the citizens of this community that made the difference for us in the last election,” Oscarson said. “Don’t ever think that your vote doesn’t count. Thank you Moapa Valley; I love you!”

Oscarson also took the time to introduce Justice of the Peace candidate Kyle Waite, who was there to meet and visit with community members. Waite is seeking to be elected to the position his dad, Lanny Waite, has occupied for decades. Waite is planning to retire after the current term.

Kyle Waite graduated from law school about 5 years ago but has spent the past 4 years hearing administrative appeals and working as a pro tem judge. He estimates he’s heard about 3,500 to 4,000 cases over the last four years.

Oscarson kept his words short, preferring to visit more in a one-on-one capacity with attendees.

There were many door prize drawings featuring donations from local businesses, including Desert Dance Academy, Ace Hardware, McDonalds, Home Hardware, Logandale Auto, Sugars Home Plate, Dalley’s Barbershop, Cal’s Auto Repair, Pirate’s Landing, Extreme Stitch, and Karen Alsum Insurance.

Kids were treated to free face painting by Cortnie and Arthur Villezcas, dummy roping lessons from Dave Smith, and a petting zoo complete with goats and miniature horses from the Mayo and Shanahan families, bunnies and chickens shown by Kidz-n-Ewe 4-H, and a cow and calf courtesy of Lacey and Shorty Tom. There was also a stick horse gymkhana complete with mini barrels to race around.

Overton resident Evonne Burris said, “James Oscarson always provides great events for the community from the many health fairs he has sponsored to a celebration like this. He’s always doing good things for this community and it’s fun to come out and show our support for him.”

Oscarson’s local constituent liaison and daughter Bren McClean said, “I am excited for another campaign season and looking forward to talking to people and supporting my dad. I couldn’t imagine living in any other part of District 36. It’s a wonderful community and we really appreciate all the support shown here today.”

Oscarson concluded, “It was great for people to take time out of their busy schedules and to come and visit and share their thoughts with me. I’m here to serve and to do what I can to help out the community.”

“We had a fun event, a great turnout,” Oscarson added. “My heart is just full of appreciation for the people and businesses that supported us.”