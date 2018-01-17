Moapa Valley Progress

News for Moapa Valley, Nevada

Your hometown newspaper since 1987
You are here: Home / Local News / Youth Artist Wins Mesquite Motor Mania Award

Youth Artist Wins Mesquite Motor Mania Award

By Leave a Comment

Share this article:

Moapa Valley Progress

Hughes Middle School 6th grader, Gregory Hermosillo (center) won the 2018 Moto Mania Student Art Contest. Hughes art teacher Natalie Halladay (right) accepted a check for $1,000 from Christian Adderson, corporate manager for Mesquite Gaming (left).

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, held its annual Motor Mania Student Art Contest during the 10th annual Mesquite Motor Mania this past weekend.

Gregory Hermosillo, a sixth grader at Charles A. Hughes Middle School, took home the grand prize winning $1,000 for his school. He also received a bowling and pizza party courtesy of Mesquite Gaming.

Anthony Toti, CEO of Mesquite Gaming, said that he was tremendously impressed with all artwork submitted by local youth. Thus, he decided that Mesquite Gaming will also donate $500 to each of the other participating schools’ art programs.

Additional winners in the contest included Alexis Hill of Joseph L. Bowler Elementary School, Martiza Ceja of Beaver Dam Middle School, and Mason Blazzard of Virgin valley Elementary School.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *