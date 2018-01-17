Youth Artist Wins Mesquite Motor Mania Award

Share this article:

Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, held its annual Motor Mania Student Art Contest during the 10th annual Mesquite Motor Mania this past weekend.

Gregory Hermosillo, a sixth grader at Charles A. Hughes Middle School, took home the grand prize winning $1,000 for his school. He also received a bowling and pizza party courtesy of Mesquite Gaming.

Anthony Toti, CEO of Mesquite Gaming, said that he was tremendously impressed with all artwork submitted by local youth. Thus, he decided that Mesquite Gaming will also donate $500 to each of the other participating schools’ art programs.

Additional winners in the contest included Alexis Hill of Joseph L. Bowler Elementary School, Martiza Ceja of Beaver Dam Middle School, and Mason Blazzard of Virgin valley Elementary School.