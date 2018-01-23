OBITUARY: Gayle Murry

Share this article:

Gayle Murry

Gayle Ruth Murry, age 69, died Monday, January 15, 2018 at her home in Logandale, Nevada. She was born September 25, 1948 in Boulder City, Nevada to Stephen and Gwen Stout Chubbs. She married her first husband Jay King and they had five children together. They were later divorced. On July 16, 2005 she married Harris Roy Murry in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Las Vegas Temple.

Gayle grew up in Boulder City. She raised her family in Utah and later in Pleasant Hill, California. After moving to Las Vegas, she met and married Harris and moved to Logandale. She loved serving in the LDS Church, especially when her calling included music. She loved her time in the Oakland LDS Temple Orchestra where she played the Timpani. She was a talented artist and loved painting and drawing. She also enjoyed writing poetry.

Survivors include her husband Harris; two sons and two daughters: Julie York of Las Vegas, NV, David (Amy) King of Chandler, AZ, Michael King of Las Vegas, NV and Heather (Cole) King of Round Rock, TX; seven step daughters: Sheila (Tony) King of Fort Wayne, IN, Lisa (Nick) Oakley of Henderson, NV, Debra (David) Cox, Angela (David) Chandler both of Overton, Teresa Murry of San Diego, CA, Carma (Jared) Gruber of Issaquah, WA and Karena (David) Bealer of Covington, IN; 35 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two brothers and one sister: Wendy (Kyle) Perkins of Boulder City, NV, Allen (Berylene) Chubbs of Las Vegas, NV and Bob (Cindy) Chubbs of CA. She was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Rebecca.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logandale 1st Ward Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow at the Logandale Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com