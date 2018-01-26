OBITUARY: Bonnie Leavitt

Share this article:

Bonnie Leavitt

Bonnie Sue Leavitt, age 47, died Monday, January 22, 2018 at her home in Moapa, Nevada. She was born September 28, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Roy Homer and Ernestina Torres Robbins. On February 14, 1997 she married Dan Clyde Leavitt in Moapa, Nevada.

Bonnie spent most of her life in Moapa Valley. She raised her family in Moapa. She worked for Partners in Conservation. She enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and traveling. Bonnie deeply loved her children and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Dan of Moapa; two daughters and three sons: Alicia Stiner of Mesquite, NV, Nicole of Albany, OR, Daniel, Joshua and Samuel all of Moapa; her mother Tina Gonser of Logandale; three brothers and two sisters: Roy Robbins of Logandale, Tina Robbins of Overton, Michelle (Six) Hernandez of Las Vegas, David (Laura) Cortez and Danny (Amanda) Cortez both of Indiana.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at OLSHACS, the Old Logandale School. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at OLSHACS. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.