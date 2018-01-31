Mesa View Hospital CEO To Retire, Replacement Selected

Share this article:

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite will be getting a new Chief Executive Officer. Current hospital CEO Patty Holden will be retiring next month after more than five years in the position.

“Serving the Mesquite community and our hospital for the last five years has been a great privilege for me,” Holden said in a statement last week. “Together we have worked to improve the health of our community with a strong commitment to provide outstanding care.”

Holden began as CEO at Mesa View in the summer of 2012. Since that time she has overseen a number of important developments at the hospital.

Under Holden, the hospital instituted a Veteran’s Choice program allowing local vets to perform tests at Mesa View rather than travelling to the VA in Las Vegas.

In 2015, the hospital also opened a Wound Care Center equipped with a hyperbaric chamber.

The Mesquite Quick Care facility on Hillside Drive was also opened in 2015 providing medical services to patients seven days a week.

In addition the Logandale Quick Care was reopened in 2014 after a brief closure. With the reopening, the hospital brought in Physician Assistant Andy Rose as the main provider at the Logandale facility.

More recently, in September the hospital became a partner with Aetna Insurance to offer their Medicare Advantage Plan as an in-network provider. “That is the first time ever that we have had that,” said Holden in an interview with the Progress. “So it was a pretty big deal. We have already seen 97 patients in that program who would have otherwise had to go to Las Vegas to receive care.”

Holden plans to continue living in Mesquite after retirement. Though she said that she will likely spending her summers in cooler country staying at a home she owns at Duck Creek in the mountains above Cedar City, Utah.

“I know that the hospital is headed in a good direction,” Holden concluded. “And that is good because I might have to use it someday soon. So I want it to keep going strong. I am looking forward to enjoying my retirement and joining the local snowbirds I’ve been so fortunate to care for.”

Holden will remain in the CEO position until the middle of February when her replacement will take over management of the hospital.

Last week, Mesa View announced that Ned Hill has been named as the hospital CEO, effective on February 15. Hill has been in health care leadership positions across the country for several years. Most recently he served as CEO of Northern Hospital of Surry County, a 133 bed hospital in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

“I am excited to work with the team at Mesa View and the Mesquite Community to continue services that meet the changing needs of the area and provide high quality health care options to our patients,” Hill said in a written statement. “I am confident that we will continue to focus on Mesa View’s growth, quality and patient satisfaction. I look forward to being involved and getting to know the community.”