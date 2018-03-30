OBITUARY: Maria Anchondo

Share this article:

Maria Anchondo

Maria Esther Ortiz-Anchondo, age 60, passed away on March 27, 2018 in North Las Vegas, NV – surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Overton, NV, on March 13, 1958, to Marta and Pedro Ortiz. She is one of eleven children, all raised in Moapa Valley. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed birding, traveling, crocheting and quilting.

Maria lived a full life, overcoming many challenges, to achieve some of her biggest dreams. From traveling Europe, to seeing her daughters graduate college, and getting to experience a real fall season – just like in the magazines – Maria lived life to the fullest in her healthiest of times.

In Maria’s own words, “Dream because no one can ever take away your dreams.”

Maria will be most remembered by her loved ones for her unyielding faith, enduring strength, and love of life.

Maria is survived by her daughters: Alicia (Eric) Ramos of North Las Vegas, NV, Monica Anchondo of Moapa, NV and Delfina Anchondo of Madison, WI; siblings: Joe Ortiz, Aurelio (Nora) Ortiz, Pedro Jr. (Maria) Ortiz, Ernesto Ortiz, Jany Ortiz, all of Las Vegas, NV, David (Annette) Ortiz of Fort Collins, CO, Cenovio Ortiz. Paulita Ortiz, both of Logandale, NV, Maria (Dario) Ortega of Sandy Valley, NV, and Juanita Marcial, Overton, NV; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary, 5090 N. Moapa Valley Blvd, Logandale, NV 89021. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John’s Catholic Church, 2955 Saint Joseph St, Logandale, NV 89021, followed by graveside services at the Logandale Cemetery.

The family invites anyone interested to leave a message or memory in their guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.