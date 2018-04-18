LETTER: A Precedent Is A Solution!

Share this article:

The local Metro officers could significantly increase their number of citations by going to the fertile location at 475 S. Moapa Valley Blvd. or (State Highway 168) on Wed., Fri. and Sat. between the hours of 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Metro officers could man a table/chair station on the West and East side of the Boulevard and issue jaywalking citations to those going to the thrift store and returning to their vehicles (2 citations/person).

Officers could give citations for illegal parallel parking (too far from the curb), blocking the two handicap access ramps, and the routine illegal U-turns made by those wanting to return northbound. The definition of jaywalking and illegal U-turn are met in accordance to the Nevada driving manual.

This hazardous stretch of road to both drivers and pedestrians was duplicated at 3245 N. Moapa Valley Boulevard. Both facilities have the same layout for parking, parallel on the west side of the street, perpendicular parking on the east side, and on-site parking.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seemed to care for their patrons far more than the United Seniors Thrift Store cares for theirs. The LDS fought long and hard to have the West side designated and posted “no parking” and to have designated marked and posted pedestrian crossing.

These two simple changes made this area driver and pedestrian friendly. It improved the Boulevard traffic flow, pedestrian crossing and the traffic flow from the on-site parking.

The east side parking area on the Moapa Valley Boulevared should be paved and striped for parking. Handicap parking should be close to and on both sides of pedestrian marked crosswalks encompassing both handicap access ramps.

The West side from Alma St. to the end of the curb/sidewalk should be designated no parking.

I could be wrong now but I don’t think so!

Dr. Philip A. Long