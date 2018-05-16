Truck Blunder Brings MV Blvd. Traffic To Crawl

Share this article:

Moapa Valley Progress

Traffic in both directions on Moapa Valley Blvd. was brought to a standstill on Thursday night when a semi-truck pulling a carhauler trailer got stuck blocking both lanes on the state highway.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 on Thursday evening at the intersection of Gubler Ave. with Moapa Valley near Rice Road.

The driver of the truck was attempting to make a left turn from the southbound intersection of Gubler onto Moapa Valley Blvd. As he did so, the carhauler trailer became high centered on the high edge of the highway and the truck could not continue forward. By the time the driver had reached this predicament, the truck was blocking both north and southbound lanes of traffic.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene. They rerouted traffic to the northern shoulder of the highway, allowing only one direction at a time to pass. This continued on for about an hour while the issue with the truck was being resolved.

The driver removed all of the vehicles that were loaded on the carhauler in an attempt to gain enough clearance to drive the truck forward. But the trailer remained high centered on the embankment.

By that time, two neighboring residents had come to the scene with construction equipment including a backhoe and a loader. They attempted to lift the back end of the trailer to give additional clearance for the vehicle to pass. But this didn’t work.

Finally the two local equipment operators used chains to hook to the trailer and, working together, pulled it free.