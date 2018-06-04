OBITUARY: Lora Shurtliff Bush

Share this article:

Lora Bush

Lora Alice Shurtliff Bush, age 81, died Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in Henderson, Nevada. She was born March 28, 1937 in Overton, Nevada to Norman E. and Adelia Winsor Shurtliff. On May 22, 1954 she married V. Frank Bush in Kingman, Arizona. They were later sealed in the St. George LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on January 15, 1997.

Lora was the youngest of five children and as a child her favorite activity was working with her father in the Shurtliff print shop. She spent all of her childhood in Overton until she met her husband, Frank Bush. After they were married and due to his Military service, she lived in Okinawa, Japan about 3 years. Then they lived in Las Vegas, Nevada for a short time while she earned her Bachelors Degree in Education from UNLV. She worked in elementary education for many years, impacting many young people in the valley.

It’s worthy to note that she balanced full time work, motherhood and care giver to her sweet husband who had Multiple Sclerosis.

Lora was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and loved serving in the Overton 1st ward. One of the highlights of her life, (besides her family) was her LDS mission in Los Angeles, California. She served in the Family History Center and loved every day she was there.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, genealogy and serving in the temple and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a faithful friend, sister, mother and member of the church.

Survivors include two sons and two daughters: Richard (Barbara) of Mesa, AZ, Vincent Timothy (Kelly) of Sparks, NV, Carolyn (Leonard) Zeedyk of Henderson, NV and Ginny (Doug) Cannon of St. George, UT; 22 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren and two sisters: Nan Crutchfield of Salt Lake City, UT and Dorothy Fetherston of Overton, NV.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Overton 1st Ward Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary and again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the mortuary.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book