LETTER: Color

We refer to racial differences as “color bias”, when really, its “black-and-white” bias. Now and again, we hear about striving to eventually just see and notice people, students, the elderly, police and criminals, each other, with neutral eyes absent the bias that comes with racial and color pre-billing. When do we, as a social structure, plan to start?

As recently as the latest Royal wedding, there was a 19 year old cellist, being exceedingly skilled at his craft. He played solo pieces with the choir and other musicians. He was brilliant!

Instead of just saying that; and that he and his six siblings form an accomplished chamber orchestra of their own who have gotten the most prestigious scholarships, and accolades and awards available to the children of Great Britain; the reporting news media, prattled forth and blithered on about the degree to which he is “black”.

Long before we were told that his name is Sheku, and that he has been on the pop music charts for playing Bob Marley on the cello, we were schooled on his blackness.

I know that his race and his color have no bearing on his dedication to his craft and his hours of practice and his attention to the details of his art.

To me, it sounds biased, hurtful, demeaning, and tasteless, to see his skin before we notice how his soul shines out through his eyes as the brilliant, hard working, child of God that he is.

Esther Ramos