Local Merchants Can Help Make It A Day For Dad

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

The history of Father’s Day is a little fuzzy. One story is that Sonora Smart Dodd got the idea to celebrate and honor her father after listening to a sermon on Mother’s Day in 1909. Another story of the creation of Father’s Day is that Grace Golden Clayton suggested to her local Methodist minister that they celebrate fathers after a deadly mine explosion.

William Jennings Bryant was a staunch supporter, and President Calvin Coolidge recommended Father’s Day as a national holiday. It wasn’t until 1966, however, that President Lyndon B. Johnson, by executive order, designated the third Sunday in June as the official day to celebrate dads and be recognized as a national holiday.

There are all kinds of dads. Some are young; some are old. Some are tall; some are short. Some are soft-spoken, some seem to have learned to whisper in a sawmill. But the one thing all dads have in common is they have children. And those children have all sorts of ideas of what makes a wonderful Father’s Day.

Ties only a father could love, macaroni artwork, and breakfast in bed are a few ways kids have found to honor their dads. If you haven’t yet figured out what you’re going to do for Dad this year, we, at the Progress are here to help.

What Dad wouldn’t love a trip to the hardware store? Whether you choose Ace Hardware or Home Hardware, Dad is sure to find something to his liking. Barbecues, power tools, firearms, tool chests, fire pits, ice chests, and lawnmowers, are just a few things Dad would be happy to receive. Outdoor furniture, plants, and a wide variety of ‘honey do’ helps are in ample supply. Head on over and check out all our hardware stores have to offer.

Lin’s Market is the place to go for all the fixings of a grand Father’s Day meal. Specials in the meat department like $12.00 for a 16-oz. boneless rib eye steak will tickle Dad’s taste buds. Don’t want to cook? Pick up a $14.00 rack of smoked ribs on Saturday or a smoked corned beef brisket on Sunday. Seedless watermelon and asparagus are great deals in the produce department. Get $1.00 off a Foot-Long Hoagie in the deli. And for dessert, don’t forget the Mega Chocolate Chip Cookie that can be personalized to fit a Father’s Day theme.

From Wednesday through Sunday, Lin’s will be doing daily in-store drawings and giveaways. You don’t even need to be present to win! The Grand Prize will be a top of the line Virtual Quad Copter. What dad wouldn’t love that?

And after the day’s festivities are finished Dad will need a comfortable spot to rest. You can treat him to a new recliner from our friends at Sage Health and Empowerment Center. They have lots of fabrics and choices to go with any decorative style, even the most rustic of man caves.

No matter how Father’s Day came to be, it is a special day for those special men in all of our lives. We wish all dads an amazingly tasty, relaxing, and wonderful day. Happy Father’s Day.