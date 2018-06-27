5th Annual Decorations Contest To Be Held

Share this article:

By CHARLENE PAUL

Moapa Valley Progress

The Fifth Annual July 4th Decorations Contest will be taking place early next week, just before the Independence Day holiday. Sponsored by the Moapa Valley Revitalization Project (MVRP), the contest recognizes local businesses for showing a patriotic spirit and decorating their store front for the holiday.

On Tuesday, July 3, members of MVRP will drive around to businesses in Overton, Logandale, Glendale, Moapa, and the Moapa Paiute Reservation looking for the most patriotic decorations. After completing the tour, the judges award first, second and third place winners. Second and third receive certificates of recognition. But the first place business is presented with a travelling plaque upon which the business name is engraved, along with the past contest winners. The plaque travels from winner to winner each year. The winner gets to display it in their shop until the next competition comes around.

Last year’s winner was Foremost Reality in Logandale, and they will be looking to hang on to the Traveling Plaque for one more year. But hopefully they will have some stiff competition this year. So business owners: fly your flags, paint your windows, decorate your doorways, and let your patriotism show.