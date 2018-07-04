Youth Music Camp Builds Skills

Share this article:

By JENNA RHUDE

Moapa Valley Progress

Youngsters of various ages, abilities and religious faiths gathered last week for a free music camp at the Lake Mead Baptist Church in Overton. Musical instruction and leadership for the camp was provided by the First Baptist Church of the Islands (FBCI) in Georgia. Six women and two men traveled to Overton from Savannah, Georgia to help put this camp on for local kids.

Children grades 3-12 were invited to choral camp, while grades 7-12 were welcomed to the band/orchestra camp. Some of the band students participated in both, joining the choir in the afternoon.

Adam Howard, the worship pastor from FBCI said that the musical selections chosen were of “festival quality.” There were no fees or tryouts required to attend music camp. The music the kids were asked to perform was out of most of their comfort zones.

However, the final concert performed Friday night proved that the young musicians were up to the task.

One of the favorite parts of the week for the kids (besides “cookie snack-time” of course) was the showcase. Each child was given the opportunity every day to perform for fellow camp members and staff.

This year the camp invited the younger grades to participate. While the choir directors acknowledge that sitting and singing all day is a lot for middle and high school kids, they are proud of the elementary kids that chose to take part this year.

Cynthia Dooley is a retired music school teacher and Ms. Richards is a current music school teacher. Both women worked with the choir all week. They were happy to have such a great turn out in only the second year that choir has been performing at the camp.

The much anticipated benefit concert was held on Friday night. Pastor Adam Howard told the audience to, “sit down, buckle up and enjoy our musical journey through the movies.”

Some of the selections included familiar and unfamiliar tunes, some from popular movies. The orchestra played selections from Jurassic Park, Shrek (Hallelujah), Guardians of the Galaxy (Hooked on a Feeling) and Phantom of the Opera.

The flutist stole the show. Ms. Bria Scatterday did an amazing job, soloing and playing melody on a lot of the songs.

Crowd participation was encouraged during, Hooked on a Feeling. Ooga shaka was chanted, echoing through the room as the music began. Director Lutz said that this song was not a favorite, because the kids didn’t like saying “goofy” words. This one however, was an audience favorite.

The choir performed several songs including “Shoo Fly” and “Dry Bones.”

A very sweet song was, “Hope is a Hidden Star.” During this song the house lights were turned off, and the children used flashlight as stars. They were accompanied by student Haley Hall on the piano and student Coy Overson on the violin.

There was a small ensemble that performed the popular song “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman. The three girls, Haley Hall, Rita Rogers and Isabel Zapeda did a great job.

Pastor Scott Adams of Lake Mead Baptist Church gave closing remarks. He appreciated the music programs at the local middle school and high school. He acknowledged the fact that the local schools had promoted the free week-long camp to students. He also appreciated the schools allowing students borrow instruments during the summer to keep their skills up and use them during camp.

Adams also thanked the FBCI leaders. FBCI provided all the funding for the program. The instructors also fly themselves to Nevada at their expense.

Adams said that he and Howard have known each other for several years. “It took 2 years of ‘scheming’ to make the camp a reality,” Adams said. “Now in its 3rd year, the camp had 32 students attend, 5 of those kids coming out from Las Vegas.”

Donations were taken from willing audience members at Friday’s concert. All donations go toward Moapa Valley music programs at the middle school and high school. Last year’s concert brought in $1100 to split between the 2 schools, Adams explained.

To donate to the music program through the Lake Mead Baptist Church, please contact Pastor Adams at: 702-378-2911.