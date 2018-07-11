LETTER: The Perfect Candidate Just Doesn’t Exist

Share this article:

The following first appeared last week as a reader comment on the Progress website at mvprogress.com.

After reading “The Truth behind the Celebrity” (Open Forum, PROGRESS: July 4, 2018), I thought I might share a few observations as a life long conservative Republican and Oscarson volunteer. Dennis Hof, although he may not be the picture perfect conservative candidate is still the winner of the Republican primaries.

His opponent, will be a Democrat currently running a campaign appearing to be a little right of Ronald Reagan, which I understand, if she plans to win in one of the most conservative districts in the state. The problem I have with Democrats is that they campaign as whatever they think will get them elected and then join the party line after they are sworn in. Of course they apologize for their votes when the next election rolls around and rationalize them by whatever they think the voters will believe, but the damage gets done anyway. Go online and read the Democrat party platform and keep in mind that there are serious political consequences for any Democrat that goes against the party.

Trump lost Nevada and almost every level of government went blue along with tax increases, second amendment restrictions and a plethora of other Democrat platform inspired items, as a result of too many Republicans choosing to sit out the election because they didn’t like their candidate. Republicans need to look at the big picture and realize that their personal idea of the perfect candidate just does not exist.

Not voting for the “lesser of two evils” is actually a vote for the worst of the two. We also need to keep in mind that the majority party in the legislature gets to assign committee leadership positions. The majority of the committee members will be from the majority party. which if controlled by Democrats, make opposition to any bill brought before the legislature by the liberal faction very difficult if not impossible to stop.

The Democrats are precariously close to having a super majority in the assembly and senate and I would hate to see us take that next step to becoming another California by putting another Democrat in office because we stayed home or voted for a democrat that if she wins, no matter what she claims during her campaign, will be sitting on the opposite side of the aisle of all our conservative beliefs after election day.

Tye Eastman